Revealed: The used electric cars that DROPPED the most in value in January

Used electric cars experienced a well documented price crash last month, and new data shows January’s winners and losers.

Figures from Auto Trader reveal the electric cars that rode out the price drops and the ones that didn’t.

Jaguar I-Paces crashed by 15.6 per cent year on year (YoY) and dropped by 4.1 per cent between December 2022 and January 2023.

The average asking price of the Austrian-made Jaguar was £48,613 last month.

Other premium second-hand EVs also slumped further in January, including the Tesla Model S (down six per cent YoY and three per cent month on month to £44,512), Tesla Model X (down 12.8 per cent YoY and 3.9 per cent month on month to £64,302) and the Audi e-tron SUV which was priced up, on average, at £50,509 (down 7.4 per cent YoY and 2.2 per cent month on month).

The top 10 lowest used EV price growth is revealed below.

Auto Trader also published the cars that saw the largest used EV price growth in January.

Volkswagen’s ID.4 led the way with prices rising by 18 per cent year on year to an average of £42,492.

However, none of the top 10 EVs to grow the most in price during January saw increases month on month.

The ID.4 along with the other top nine cars all suffered price drops when compared to average prices recorded in December 2022.

Last week, Car Dealer reported used car prices rose by 0.2 per cent in January according to Auto Trader.

The average retail price of used car stood at £18,119 last month – up 0.2 per cent on December.

The data also showed EVs in general were down by 2.1 per cent on December.

Largest used EV price growth in January

1. Volkswagen ID.4

Average asking price: £42,492

Year on year: 18.0%

Month on month: -4.4%

2. Fiat 500e

Average asking price: £26,978

Year on year: 12.9%

Month on month: -2.6%

3. MG ZS EV

Average asking price: £24,272

Year on year: 10.0%

Month on month: -2.7%

4. Mercedes-Benz EQA

Average asking price: £46,190

Year on year: 6.9%

Month on month: -4.1%

5. Tesla Model 3

Average asking price: £38,942

Year on year: 5.9%

Month on month: -5.5%

6. Nissan Leaf

Average asking price: £20,482

Year on year: 3.9%

Month on month: -2.7%

7. MG 5

Average asking price: £26,398

Year on year: 3.7%

Month on month: -1.5%

8. Skoda Enyaq

Average asking price: £40,635

Year on year: 3.7%

Month on month: -2.7%

9. Kia Soul

Average asking price: £27,895

Year on year: 1.3%

Month on month: -1.8%

10. Smart Fortwo

Average asking price: £16,713

Year on year: 1.3%

Month on month: -1.8%

Lowest used EV price growth in January

1. Smart Forfour

Average asking price: £16,646

Year on year: -2.5%

Month on month: -2.8%

2. Renault Zoe

Average asking price: £19,502

Year on year: -3.0%

Month on month: -2.9%

3. Mercedes-Benz EQC

Average asking price: £60,311

Year on year: -4.5%

Month on month: -3.0%

4. Hyundai Ioniq

Average asking price: £23,416

Year on year: -4.9%

Month on month: -3.7%

5. Tesla Model S

Average asking price: £44,512

Year on year: -6.0%

Month on month: -3.0%

6. Audi e-tron

Average asking price: £50,509

Year on year: -7.4%

Month on month: -2.2%

7. Volkswagen ID.3

Average asking price: £33,858

Year on year: -7.4%

Month on month: -4.8%

8. DS 3 Crossback

Average asking price: £24,944

Year on year: -8.6%

Month on month: -1.0%

9. Tesla Model X

Average asking price: £64,302

Year on year: -12.8%

Month on month: -3.9%

10. Jaguar I-Pace

Average asking price: £48,613

Year on year: -15.6%

Month on month: -4.1%

