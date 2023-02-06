Revealed: The used electric cars that DROPPED the most in value in January

Used electric cars experienced a well documented price crash last month, and new data shows January’s winners and losers.
Figures from Auto Trader reveal the electric cars that rode out the price drops and the ones that didn’t.
Jaguar I-Paces crashed by 15.6 per cent year on year (YoY) and dropped by 4.1 per cent between December 2022 and January 2023.
The average asking price of the Austrian-made Jaguar was £48,613 last month.
Other premium second-hand EVs also slumped further in January, including the Tesla Model S (down six per cent YoY and three per cent month on month to £44,512), Tesla Model X (down 12.8 per cent YoY and 3.9 per cent month on month to £64,302) and the Audi e-tron SUV which was priced up, on average, at £50,509 (down 7.4 per cent YoY and 2.2 per cent month on month).
The top 10 lowest used EV price growth is revealed below.
Auto Trader also published the cars that saw the largest used EV price growth in January.
Volkswagen’s ID.4 led the way with prices rising by 18 per cent year on year to an average of £42,492.
However, none of the top 10 EVs to grow the most in price during January saw increases month on month.
The ID.4 along with the other top nine cars all suffered price drops when compared to average prices recorded in December 2022.
Last week, Car Dealer reported used car prices rose by 0.2 per cent in January according to Auto Trader.
The average retail price of used car stood at £18,119 last month – up 0.2 per cent on December.
The data also showed EVs in general were down by 2.1 per cent on December.
Largest used EV price growth in January
1. Volkswagen ID.4
Average asking price: £42,492
Year on year: 18.0%
Month on month: -4.4%
2. Fiat 500e
Average asking price: £26,978
Year on year: 12.9%
Month on month: -2.6%
3. MG ZS EV
Average asking price: £24,272
Year on year: 10.0%
Month on month: -2.7%
4. Mercedes-Benz EQA
Average asking price: £46,190
Year on year: 6.9%
Month on month: -4.1%
5. Tesla Model 3
Average asking price: £38,942
Year on year: 5.9%
Month on month: -5.5%
6. Nissan Leaf
Average asking price: £20,482
Year on year: 3.9%
Month on month: -2.7%
7. MG 5
Average asking price: £26,398
Year on year: 3.7%
Month on month: -1.5%
8. Skoda Enyaq
Average asking price: £40,635
Year on year: 3.7%
Month on month: -2.7%
9. Kia Soul
Average asking price: £27,895
Year on year: 1.3%
Month on month: -1.8%
10. Smart Fortwo
Average asking price: £16,713
Year on year: 1.3%
Month on month: -1.8%
Lowest used EV price growth in January
1. Smart Forfour
Average asking price: £16,646
Year on year: -2.5%
Month on month: -2.8%
2. Renault Zoe
Average asking price: £19,502
Year on year: -3.0%
Month on month: -2.9%
3. Mercedes-Benz EQC
Average asking price: £60,311
Year on year: -4.5%
Month on month: -3.0%
4. Hyundai Ioniq
Average asking price: £23,416
Year on year: -4.9%
Month on month: -3.7%
5. Tesla Model S
Average asking price: £44,512
Year on year: -6.0%
Month on month: -3.0%
6. Audi e-tron
Average asking price: £50,509
Year on year: -7.4%
Month on month: -2.2%
7. Volkswagen ID.3
Average asking price: £33,858
Year on year: -7.4%
Month on month: -4.8%
8. DS 3 Crossback
Average asking price: £24,944
Year on year: -8.6%
Month on month: -1.0%
9. Tesla Model X
Average asking price: £64,302
Year on year: -12.8%
Month on month: -3.9%
10. Jaguar I-Pace
Average asking price: £48,613
Year on year: -15.6%
Month on month: -4.1%
