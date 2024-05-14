Richmond Motor Group creates ‘one stop shop’ with new Skoda and Suzuki car dealership

Richmond Motor Group has opened a state-of-the art new dealership on the south coast representing Skoda and Suzuki under the same roof.

The Car Dealer Top 100 group has invested heavily in the site, which sits adjacent to its existing Hyundai dealership in the Farlington area of Portsmouth.

The new facility measures 2,167 square metres and replaces the group’s previous Skoda and Suzuki operations in the area, which were based just under 10 miles away in Fareham.

The Portsmouth News reports that the site is employing around 60 people, with staff moving over from the old premises.

To celebrate the move, the showroom hosted a special opening event last Thursday (May 9) with VIPs including local MP Penny Mordaunt, who joined local customers in exploring the vehicles on offer.

A spokesman for Richmond Motor Group said moving the operations allowed it to create a ‘one stop shop’ for customers to browse cars while also enjoying new cafe facilities.

Michael Nobes, Richmond’s founder and managing director, added: ‘This move marks the expansion of Richmond in the heart of our territory, Portsmouth.

‘Uniting these businesses in our own motor park creates an incredible destination site for all motorists in Hampshire, providing the best choice of new car brands and a huge selection of used cars.’

Richmond Motor Group was founded in 1995 and now runs 13 showrooms across Hampshire, West Sussex and Surrey.

The outfit came 97th in our list of the 100 most profitable UK dealerships last year.