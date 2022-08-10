Log in
Riverside Motor Group celebrates 40 years of trading

  • South Yorkshire dealership chain started life as a Volvo dealership in Doncaster
  • Riverside Motor Group now has sites in Hull, Wakefield and Barnsley as well
  • It has grown to employ more than 200 people and represent Seat, Cupra and Honda on top of Volvo

Time 12:57 pm, August 10, 2022

A dealership group in South Yorkshire is celebrating notching up 40 years in the business.

Riverside Motor Group began life in August 1982 with a Volvo showroom on York Road roundabout in Doncaster.

The showroom for the Swedish marque is now in Wheatley Road as the group has expanded over the years, with sites in Hull, Wakefield and Barnsley too, representing Seat, Cupra and Honda as well as the Swedish marque.

It also has its own approved used car centre – Riverside Sports & Prestige.

Today, the group employs more than 200 staff, with four of them having been with the retailer since it started – director Stephen Wright, aftersales manager Gary Burns, workshop controller Mick Savage and sales executive Richard Fisher.

Riverside said they had all ‘contributed significantly’ towards its 40-year success.

The anniversary comes just a few months after Riverside Volvo Doncaster reopened its doors following a multi-million-pound refurbishment.

Mark Denton, managing director of Riverside Motor Group, said: ‘We are thrilled to be celebrating 40 years of Riverside Motor Group.

‘The world of motoring has changed a lot since we first opened our doors in 1982, but Riverside’s values and commitment to providing a high-quality service remain as strong as ever.’

Riverside Volvo

He added: ‘Throughout the past four decades, our focus has always been on providing our clients with a unique and memorable experience that is tailored to their individual needs and preferences.

‘Our fantastic team ensure customers receive an informative service at every step of their car-purchasing journey, and do so with the excitement, passion and knowledge that are essential to purchasing a new car.

‘We pride ourselves on delivering an industry-leading customer experience – in a truly outstanding environment that is now future-proof for the move towards electrification.

‘We look forward to replicating our success in the next 40 years and beyond, and celebrating our success with customers throughout August.’

Pictured at top from left are Gary Burns, Richard Fisher and Mick Savage, who have been with Riverside since its beginning

