Riverside Volvo Doncaster opens doors to public after multi-million-pound refurbishment

Riverside Volvo Doncaster has officially opened its doors to the public after the completion of a multi-million-pound refurbishment project.

Work on the Yorkshire-based dealership began in April with renovations held back due to pandemic restrictions.

Now, nine months later, the refurbishment is complete and the state-of-the art site is open for business.

Helping combat the climate emergency and ahead of Volvo’s commitment to become a fully electric car maker by 2030, the new showroom places electrification at the heart of its design and purpose, with eight EV charging points to cater for its expanding range of new and used electric vehicles.

The retailer has also pledged that no refreshments will be served using single-use plastics – in fact, these have been removed from the showroom completely.

To ensure customers receive a premium experience throughout their car purchasing journey, the new space features a signature lounge area complete with Scandinavian-designed furniture, which allows visitors to relax in the lounge with Swedish cakes and coffee or carry on working with free wifi.

On the outside, there are large exterior and interior glazing that help to make the transition between the showroom and workshop as seamless as possible.

Customers are also able to see all vehicle activities from a stylish space that resembles a comfortable living room.

In addition to the new look, the Doncaster-based retailer has also expanded, with a larger showroom offering a greater display of petrol, fully electric and hybrid cars, as well as Volvo Selekt Approved Used models on the forecourt.

Over 100 different checks ensure these models are not just safe but performing to the highest standard with the latest Volvo parts and software.

Mark Denton, managing director at Riverside Volvo Doncaster, said: ‘We are delighted to officially open the doors to our new home, following our nine-month refurbishment.

‘Our new showroom reflects our commitment to electrification and the future of motoring, with eight EV charging points to showcase our growing range of plug-in hybrid and fully electric models.

‘At Riverside Volvo, our focus is always on providing our clients with a unique and memorable experience that is tailored to the customers’ individual needs and preferences.

‘Our fantastic team ensure customers are guided with a high-quality and informative service at every step of their car purchasing journey.

‘We pride ourselves on delivering an industry-leading customer experience – now in a truly outstanding environment which we invite new and old customers to come and experience.’

Riverside Volvo Doncaster is also set to offer a new, streamlined service to car owners which is set to halve waiting times.

Get more from Car Dealer Premium stories

Used car data

Magazine early access Register Or Sign in

The new Volvo Personal Service will see the same technician liaising with the customer from the point of booking, right through to explaining the services – which they themselves have carried out.

Two technicians will work together on each car, reducing the time it takes for the service to be carried out.

The service is due to be available in the new year.