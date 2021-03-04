Dealer group Robins & Day has closed a well-known Peugeot showroom in Bristol for good.

The dealership in Temple Meads, Bristol, which included a showroom and a large servicing workshop, closed on Sunday, February 28, according to the Bristol Post.

Bosses said the decision to close Bristol Templegate’s doors for good was part of Robins & Day’s ‘constantly evolving business strategy’.

It’s believed no jobs have been lost in the closure, with staff being transferred to Robins & Day’s Cribbs Causeway showroom, some 12 miles away.

Meanwhile, customers have been told showroom and servicing operations have been consolidated at the Cribbs Causeway branch on Lysander Road, Patchway, Bristol.

General manager Ky Hunter expressed his thanks to customers and pointed them to the Cribbs Causeway dealership in the future.

‘The decision to close this site is not one that we have taken lightly and is a consequence of our constantly evolving business strategy,’ he said.

‘It has been a pleasure to serve our loyal customers here at Bristol Templegate and we hope that you will continue your journey with Robins & Day at Peugeot Bristol Cribbs Causeway, just a short journey away.’

The Templegate showroom is a well-known landmark in the city, thanks to it being prominently situated on the A4 Bath Road.

Peugeot UK has been approached for comment.

