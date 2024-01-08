Rolls-Royce enjoys record sales as bosses hail ‘extraordinary’ year in 2023

Bosses at Rolls-Royce say that last year was an ‘extraordinary’ one for the luxury brand as the outfit smashed its sales record.

According to figures published this morning (Jan 8), Rolls-Royce Motor Cars delivered a total of 6,032 customer cars in 2023 – 11 clear of 2022, which was previously the outfit’s best ever year.

Global sales were led by North America and China, with year-on-year growth in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East.

The year also saw the Goodwood-based manufacturer begin deliveries of its first ever EV – the Spectre – which is says will help attract a younger audience.

The firm is hoping to be all electric by 2030 and grew its workforce by 180 over the course of 2023, meaning more than 2,500 people now work at its West Sussex site.

Overall, Rolls-Royce’s biggest-selling model was the Cullinan SUV, with second place going to the Ghost saloon.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars chief executive Chris Brownridge, who took on the role after Torsten Muller-Otvos stepped down at the end of November, said: ‘2023 was another extraordinary year for Rolls-Royce, with strong sales performances in all regions and across the full product portfolio.

‘It’s especially encouraging to see the enormous interest in and demand for Spectre, supporting the decision to adopt a bold, all-electric strategy for future model development and production.

‘The record level of bespoke commissions, both by volume and value, also underlines our position within the luxury sector, offering our clients opportunities for self-expression and personalisation they cannot find anywhere else.

‘As incoming CEO, I’m in the extremely fortunate position of taking over responsibility for a business in robust good health, with strong foundations and a clear strategy for growth and development, formidable technical capabilities and a focused, dedicated team.

‘I’m looking forward to working with the entire Rolls-Royce team to maintain this momentum and take this great company forward with confidence and conviction.’