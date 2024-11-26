Romans International boss Paul Jaconelli scoops Lifetime Achievement honour at Used Car Awards

Legendary supercar dealer Paul Jaconelli says he was left ‘shaking’ and unable to speak after scooping the prestigious Lifetime Achievement gong at the Used Car Awards.

The Romans International boss bagged the prize in recognition of his decades-long career, having worked in the motor trade since leaving school.

Now aged 75, he remains as hungry as ever but admitted he never imagined he would be honoured with the top prize.

‘I’m very proud. I’ve been there all my life since I left school. I’m 75-years-old now and still working every day.’ he told Car Dealer.

‘I love the car business – I don’t know anything else. I’m quite shocked because the award before me sounded quite impressive and I never thought that I would win one.

‘As they were describing my garage, I suddenly thought that it sounded an awful lot like myself and that’s when I started to shake a bit. I couldn’t even talk when I got up on stage!

‘I’m so chuffed. Thank you very much to Car Dealer.’

When asked what his greatest achievement in the industry has been, Jaconelli touchingly paid tribute to his son, Tom, who is also a director of the business.

He added: ‘There are too many highlights to pick. My son has made me very proud. He works there and he works very well, he’s a even a bit of a YouTube sensation on his own.’

‘I think events like this are important. Everyone gets here and when you listen to what everyone else has achieved it drives you on further to do your best.

‘This year has been difficult with things like Budgets and elections but it hasn’t been too hard on us – we’ve done alright really and I think we’ll get even better once it all settles down.

‘The new thing is finance companies and whether or not people were sold it in the right way. We’re happy with the way we have conducted ourselves but maybe a few others might have some problems.

‘I’ve had amazing support. I’ve got amazing staff. Of the people on our table tonight, the two girls have been with us since they left school, my son has been there since he left university and I’ve been there all my life.

‘I think you surround yourself with good people you will get that. If you keep just changing your staff all the time I think it’s a difficult road.’

Congratulating Jaconelli on his award, Car Dealer editor-in-chief James Baggott said: ‘Paul Jaconelli’s impact on the automotive industry has been nothing short of extraordinary.

‘His dedication, leadership, and unwavering commitment to excellence have set a gold standard for dealerships everywhere.

‘It’s an absolute honour to recognise his contributions with this Lifetime Achievement Award, and I can’t think of anyone more deserving of this prestigious accolade.’