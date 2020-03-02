Rybrook Group creates jobs as it opens multi-million-pound Volvo site in Preston

RYBROOK has added a newly built Volvo site in Preston to its growing family-run franchise operation.

It makes it the third Volvo location for the privately owned and growing retail group alongside its existing sites in Warrington and Chester.

As part of its expansion plans, Rybrook Volvo Preston has created several new jobs.

The group – which has showrooms across England and Wales – has invested heavily in the local area, with its Preston site having just completed a multi-million-pound build to become an official Volvo Retail Experience location.

The new concept aims to create an environment with high levels of visual transparency for customers, and a space that reflects Volvo’s Scandinavian-inspired design values of calm and clean lines, using premium, natural materials.

Rybrook Group has a long history with Volvo, stretching back more than 17 years, and chief executive Henry Whale said: ‘We are delighted to have expanded our operations with our valued franchise partner, meaning that we can now represent Volvo at three different locations across the north-west.

‘Preston represents an area of huge potential for us, and is an exciting place to be trading in 2020.

‘We are looking forward to delivering an exceptional experience that people can trust and recommend in Preston, and can’t wait to meet new and old Preston Volvo customers.’

Rybrook was established in 1937 and specialises in premium and ultra-luxury automotive brands.

MORE: Rybrook completes acquisition of Stoke Jaguar Land Rover dealership from Pendragon

MORE: Prestigious brands will combine in Rybrook’s new Bristol showroom

MORE: Volvo Cars and owner Geely consider merger deal