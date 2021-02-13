Sandown group has strengthened its Mercedes-Benz operation and extended its reach further north with the purchase of its latest dealership in Newbury.

The site based on London Road, Newbury, was bought from Sytner Group and will continue to offer Mercedes-Benz, AMG and Smart car sales, as well as aftersales.

This latest acquisition takes the group to eight locations, with the business also based in Poole, Salisbury, Basingstoke, Guildford, Hindhead and Farnborough.

Newbury is a seven-car showroom and can display 40 approved used vehicles, which Sandown say will take its stock capacity across the eight dealerships to 700 cars.

Sandown’s managing director Gavin McAllister said that he was honoured to welcome Mercedes-Benz of Newbury and its staff into the Group.

He described the acquisition as a ‘special moment’, and said: ‘In terms of its location and proximity to our other retailers, Newbury is a perfect fit that enables us to reach into West Berkshire so its addition is an important step in our ongoing growth.

‘As a business, we are completely dedicated to delivering excellence and remain passionate about providing the very highest levels of service to existing and prospective customers across each and every one of our sites.’

New general manager Keith Jackman, who previously led teams at the Basingstoke and Guildford, added: ‘Newbury is a fantastic operation and I look forward to working alongside a very knowledgeable and experienced team that has already established an outstanding reputation for customer service and is committed to maintaining this.

‘With Mercedes-Benz accelerating its journey towards CO2 neutrality in 2021 with the unveiling of four new Mercedes-EQ all-electric models as well as the further expansion of the ever-growing family of plug-in hybrid cars, I have every confidence that Mercedes-Benz of Newbury’s best years lie ahead.’