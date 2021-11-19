Log in

Sandown Motors acquires Emsom dealership from Mercedes-Benz Retail Group

  • Sandown Motors completes acquisition of Mercedes-Benz of Emsom
  • Dealer group takes on site from Mercedes-Benz Retail Group which is ‘ ‘taking action on structural costs’
  • Boss describes deal as a ‘significant growth opportunity’

Sandown Motors has acquired Mercedes-Benz of Emsom after it was put up for sale as part of restructuring at Mercedes-Benz Retail Group (MBRG).

MBRG recently announced a pre-tax loss of £20.9 with bosses pledging to ‘take action on structural costs’.

As part of that process, the retail arm of Mercedes has been looking to offload sites in a bid to save money.

The Epsom site has now been taken on by the Poole-based Sandown Group, which will take control of the premises in the new year.

The latest acquisition takes Sandown’s staff numbers beyond 500.

The dealer group, which has nine Mercedes-Benz dealerships across south of England, has also recently bought Mercedes-Benz of Newbury.

This year has also seen the firm open the Sandown Van Centre in Poole.

Gavin McAllister, the managing director of Sandown Motors, said: ‘This acquisition represents a significant growth opportunity for Sandown and enables us to leverage further the scale of our existing Mercedes-Benz group in the south of England.

‘As a private, Mercedes-Benz-focused retailer group, we are absolutely dedicated to providing professional representation for the Mercedes-Benz brand, benchmark customer service and an exciting career environment at Mercedes-Benz Epsom.

‘We are grateful to our partners at Mercedes-Benz Cars UK for providing us with this opportunity and look forward to welcoming the Mercedes-Benz Epsom team and its customers to the Sandown family.’

Jack Williams's avatar

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.

