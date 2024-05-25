Upmarket car dealer Saxton 4×4 has been appeared in the prestigious The Sunday Times Best Places to Work chart.

The Essex-based business featured in the ‘medium’ category in the list for 2024, based on its 160-strong staff, with its directors being praised for their ‘active role’.

The Sunday Times list said: ‘This Chelmsford luxury used-car dealer drives ambition among its 160 staff through comprehensive training and development programmes, including mentoring and leadership courses.

‘The directors take an active role in the day-to-day workings of the company and regular meetings and feedback surveys ensure employees feel involved in the company’s journey. Perks include a help-to-buy car scheme, staff discounts, performance bonuses and team events.’

The annual list highlights companies across the UK that excel in creating positive and rewarding places to work for their employees. It uses employee surveys as the basis of its operation, with companies having to achieve a minimum 70% overall engagement score to be featured.

In a statement, the business said: ‘At Saxton 4×4, our employees are the cornerstone of our success. We prioritise training and professional development through a culture of inclusivity and support.

‘We strive to create an environment where every individual can thrive. Our commitment to our staff is reflected in the numerous initiatives we have in place to ensure their growth, satisfaction, and overall well-being.

‘This accolade is a testament to our dedicated team from across the entire business. From our sales force, site teams, technicians, mechanics, marketing, accounts, and office support teams, each member plays a vital role in our continued success. Your ongoing support and commitment help drive Saxton 4×4 forward. We are incredibly proud of the collective effort and dedication demonstrated by everyone at Saxton 4×4.

‘Thank you to all and a big thank you to The Sunday Times for including us and honouring Saxton 4×4 with this award. This recognition is not just an award, but a reflection of our collective commitment to excellence and our shared vision for a thriving, inclusive workplace.’

Saxton 4×4 bills itself as being Europe’s largest used Land Rover, SUV and luxury car dealership, and is based in Chelmsford, Essex.

Latest accounts show that while revenue rose by 3% to £250.438m, pre-tax profit slid by 47%.

Over the course of the 2022/23 financial year, Saxton 4×4 bought two freehold brownfield sites, taking its staff count to around 160 employees.

The sites will be redeveloped to ensure the ‘to ensure that Saxon 4×4 remains [the] market leader in their sector and continues with prestige vehicle sales on a supermarket volume scale’, the business said in its accounts for the year ended June 30, 2023.