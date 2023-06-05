Screwfix boss joins board of Vertu Motors as independent non-executive director

Screwfix boss John Mewett has joined Vertu Motors as an independent non-executive director, it has been confirmed.

Mewett, CEO of the trade giant, will sit on the board of the listed dealer group but will no hold any shares in the company.

The 55-year-old brings with him more than 25 years of retail experience, having previously worked as Screwfix’s marketing director and digital director.

Prior to holding those positions, he was group digital director of its parent company, Kingfisher plc.

Reacting to the appointment, Andy Goss, chairman of Vertu Motors, said: ‘We are delighted to welcome John to the board of Vertu.

‘He is an excellent addition having substantial multi-channel retailing experience in UK Retail and will add value to the existing board.

‘I and the Vertu team look forward to working with him as Robert [Forrester] and his colleagues continue to execute on the strategic objectives of the company.’

Last month, Car Dealer reported that Vertu’s revenue topped £4bn for the first time in 2023.

The outfit also made a £39.3m profit, with Mewett saying he has been impressed by the progress made in recent years.

He said: ‘I have been very impressed by the clarity of strategy and strong momentum at Vertu Motors under the current management team and I am delighted to be joining the board.’