Self-driving vehicles ‘on UK roads by 2025’ under new government plans

The government has announced new plans for a £100m rollout of self-driving cars on British roads by 2025.

The Department for Transport unveiled the plans yesterday (August 18) and says the self-driving industry could create up to 38,000 jobs and be worth £42bn.

The government even says that some cars, coaches and lorries with self-driving features could even be operating on motorways in the next year.

The plans will see new legislation introduced to allow for the safe wider rollout of self-driving vehicles by 2025 – backed by £34m worth of research to support safety developments to inform new laws.

A further £20m will be used to help launch commercial self-driving services – building on an existing £40m investment – and another £6m will be used for market research and to support the commercialisation of the technology.

Self-driving and autonomous vehicle technology has been in development for a number of years, with dozens of companies around the world working on and testing vehicles – some already on public roads.

The government said the rollout of the technology could revolutionise public transport, especially for those who do not drive, and could help reduce road collisions caused by human error.

It said vehicles that can drive themselves on motorways could be on sale within the next year, but those would require a valid driving licence so the user could drive the vehicle on other roads.

Other self-driving vehicles, such as those used for public transport of deliveries and which the government wants on roads by 2025, would be used without a driving licence as they would be completely autonomous.

Get more from Car Dealer Premium stories

Used car data

Magazine early access Register Or Sign in

Grant Shapps, transport secretary, said: ‘The benefits of self-driving vehicles have the potential to be huge.

‘Not only can they improve people’s access to education and other vital services, but the industry itself can create tens of thousands of job opportunities throughout the country.

‘Most importantly, they’re expected to make our roads safer by reducing the dangers of driver error in road collisions.