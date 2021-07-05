Log in
Semiconductor crisis slows LCV market growth but almost 35,000 new vans still hit British roads in June

  • June sees 34,363 vans join UK roads, up 14.4 per cent on last year
  • Figure is still 13.9 per cent down on same period in 2019
  • Ford Transit Custom remains Britain’s best selling van

Almost 35,000 new vans hit British roads in June despite the ongoing semiconductor crisis slowing a bumper recovery for the market in April and May.

A total of 34,636 new vans were registered in the sixth month of the year, according to the latest figures released by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

The number is up 14.4 per cent on the same month last year – when the pandemic was in full force – but down 13.9 per cent on June 2019.

The slump has been put largely down to the ongoing semiconductor crisis which has affected production volumes and caused delays in the market.

Year-to-date figures were up 75.9 per cent on last year, and 1.8 per cent on the pre-pandemic 2015-2019 five-year average.

In total 191,513 new vans have exchanged hands, meaning that 2021 is currently the third best year for van uptake since records began. 

Demand for vans was particularly bolstered by operators looking to renew and expand their fleets to meet rising online delivery business and demand from the construction sector. 

Demand for larger 2.5-3.5 tonne vans drove the increase in June, making up 71 per cent of all registrations in the month – some 24,434 vans. 

Other segments saw drops in demand compared to 2020.

Registrations of lighter vans weighing less than or equal to 2.0 tonnes were down 18.7 per cent and those of vans weighing more than 2.0-2.5 tonnes fell by 4.3 per cent.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: ‘It’s good to see the van market continue to perform well, with pent up demand, online retail and the construction sectors all on the rise. 

‘Semiconductor supply issues have extended lead times, but business confidence is growing and fleets are embarking on decarbonisation programmes. 

‘Full market transition, however, still depends on the creation of nationwide charging infrastructure to support society and maintain commercial vehicle momentum.’

The SMMT also revealed that the Ford Transit Custom was Britain’s best-selling van for the month of June, with 4,015 sold.

The top ten can be seen below:

1. Ford Transit Custom – 4,015

Ford Transit Custom driving

2. Ford Transit – 3,008

Pair of Transit vans parked outside warehouse

3. Volkswagen Transporter – 2,677

VW Transporter in a warehouse

4. Vauxhall Vivaro – 2,557

Vauxhall Vivaro January 2020

5. Mercedes-Benz Sprinter – 1,909

Front on shot of Mercedes Sprinter van

6. Ford Ranger – 1,800

Ford Ranger

7. Renault Trafic – 1,675

Renault Trafic driving

 

8. Citroen Berlingo – 1,220

Citroen Berlingos parked up near a lake

9. Peugeot Boxer – 1,077

Peugeot e-Boxer being charged

10. Citroen Relay – 1,041

Two Citroen Relay vans passing

