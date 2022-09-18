Sep 18: Grandchildren attend Queen’s vigil; Russia stalls in Ukraine; Car lovers enjoy Goodwood Revival

William and Harry lead Queen’s eight grandchildren in emotional coffin vigil

The Queen’s eight grandchildren together staged a heart-rending evening vigil around their beloved granny’s coffin ahead of the final day of the lying in state.

The Prince of Wales, at the head of the coffin, with his brother the Duke of Sussex at the foot, both in the Blues and Royals No 1 uniform, stood with their heads bowed in her honour in sombre silence in the vast Westminster Hall.

Future king William was flanked at the corners by his cousins Zara Tindall and Peter Philips.

Russia ‘may not have sufficient reserves’ to withstand further Ukraine assault

It is unclear whether Russian frontline forces have ‘sufficient reserves or adequate morale’ to withstand another concerted assault in eastern parts of Ukraine, according to defence experts.

British defence intelligence analysts believe Moscow has established a defensive line between the Oskil River and the town of Svatove following a successful counter-offensive from the Ukrainians, forcing the Kremlin to concede swathes of territory.

The zone is viewed as important partly because it sits along the border of the Luhansk region, part of the Donbas, which Russia has sought to ‘liberate’ as one of its key war aims.

‘Small section’ of fans fail to observe minute’s silence for Queen

A ‘small section’ of Dundee United fans failed to observe a minute’s silence held before kick off to honour the Queen, the club has said.

Before the game against Rangers started, some Dundee United fans could be heard disrupting the tribute, with boos and chanting heard from the corner of the Ibrox stadium which housed several hundred away supporters.

In a statement, the club confirmed that it was aware of the actions of a ‘small section’ of supporters at the match.

Saturday’s Car Dealer headlines you might have missed

Young and old enjoy Goodwood Revival

Fans of classic cars and vintage clothing combined for the annual Goodwood Revival in West Sussex this weekend.

The historic motor racing meeting embraces its period theme, with high-octane action on the circuit featuring some of the fastest makes and models from the last century, as well as displays of vintage aeroplanes, and heritage crafts and clothing.

One of the feature events was the 10th anniversary of the Settrington Cup, which sees children in vintage pedal cars compete in heats from a traditional standing start and through an obstacle course to the chequered flag at the Goodwood Motor Circuit.

It’s time to race tiny, tiny cars! The Settrington Cup at #GoodwoodRevival. Watch the Livestream at 👉 https://t.co/lfYqRO3kCH pic.twitter.com/sFGROpmbfP — Goodwood Revival (@goodwoodrevival) September 17, 2022

This Morning denies Holly and Phillip ‘skipped queue’ to Queen’s lying in state

ITV show This Morning has insisted its presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby did not “jump the queue” for the Queen’s lying in state and were there to report on the event as media.

The pair have received criticism from some on social media after they appeared inside Westminster Hall on Friday without having taken part in the public queue.

Programme bosses said in a statement on Instagram that their hosting duo had attended to film a segment due to air during Tuesday’s show.

Jeremy Vine criticises social media giants after conclusion of stalking case

Jeremy Vine has criticised the social media companies in the wake of the jailing of a former BBC local radio presenter for stalking.

Alex Belfield, 42, was last month found guilty at Nottingham Crown Court of waging a campaign against a number of figures from the broadcasting world, including Mr Vine.

On Friday he was jailed for five years and 26 weeks.

Weather outlook

Today will be mostly cloudy across much of the UK, with a few bright patches across England and Wales. A few light showers at times. Turning sunnier in northern Scotland later in the afternoon, the BBC reports.