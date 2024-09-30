Sep 30: ‘Excessive’ maternity pay’; Brosnan’s Aston for sale; Nationwide buys Virgin Money

Statutory maternity pay is ‘excessive’, says Badenoch

Maternity pay is ‘excessive’ and people should exercise ‘more personal responsibility’, Kemi Badenoch has said.

In an interview with Times Radio, the Conservative leadership contender and shadow communities secretary appeared to criticise statutory maternity pay as she said the Government was doing ‘too much’.

Describing statutory maternity pay as ‘a function of tax’, she said: ‘Tax comes from people who are working, we’re taking from one group of people and giving to another. This, in my view, is excessive.’

Government to overhaul rules on ministers declaring hospitality

The rules on ministers accepting hospitality will be overhauled to ensure they are more transparent about what is being provided, the Government has announced.

Senior Cabinet Office minister Pat McFadden said the rules will be changed to bring them in line with what shadow ministers and backbench MPs must declare, as he described the current requirements as a ‘Tory loophole’.

Under the current arrangements, introduced by David Cameron in 2015, details of hospitality received by ministers in their ministerial capacity are published by departments.

Judge approves Nationwide’s £2.9bn takeover of Virgin Money

Nationwide’s £2.9bn takeover of rival Virgin Money has been approved by a judge.

Lawyers for the lenders secured the sanctioning of the deal at a specialist companies court in London on Friday.

It comes after the building society agreed to the takeover of its London-listed rival in March.

McLaren confirms ‘W1’ name for P1 and F1 successor

McLaren has confirmed that its next supercar to follow on from the F1 and P1 models will be called ‘W1’.

Said to ‘celebrate McLaren’s World Championship mindset’, the car’s reveal next week will coincide with the 50th anniversary of the Woking-based firm winning its first Formula 1 Constructors’ World Championship and Emerson Fittipaldi winning the 1974 World Drivers’ Championship with the brand.

Michael Leiters, chief executive officer, McLaren Automotive, said: ‘The McLaren W1 is defined by real supercar principles and is the ultimate expression of a McLaren supercar. Born of our rich racing history and World Championship mindset, W1 pushes the boundaries of performance and is worthy of the ‘1’ name. Like its predecessors, the F1 and McLaren P1, W1 defines the rulebook of a real supercar.’

Pierce Brosnan’s ‘Die Another Day’ promotion Aston Martin heads to auction

A 2001 Aston Martin Vanquish used by Pierce Brosnan to promote the James Bond film ‘Die Another Day’ is set to go under the hammer at auction.

Loaned by Aston Martin to EON Productions, this particular Vanquish was used by Brosnan during a photoshoot at Pinewood Studios to help boost interest in the upcoming – and twentieth – Bond film.

While the photoshoot car is finished in the same Tungsten Silver exterior colour as the car which stars in the movie, it lacks its silver-screen equivalent’s numerous gadgets, including machine guns and rocket launchers.

Voters will have to accept pylons or higher taxes, says Starmer

Voters will have to accept new pylons if they want lower energy bills as burying cables underground is too expensive, the Prime Minister has said.

Sir Keir Starmer drew criticism last week after saying pylons were a necessary ‘trade-off’ for clean energy during his speech to the Labour Party conference, with campaigners against new pylons in East Anglia saying he had thrown the region ‘under a bus’.

But the Prime Minister insisted this was not the case, saying the country had “shied away from these trade-offs for too long”.

Defence chiefs acquire chips factory after closure fears

UK defence chiefs have taken on a semiconductor factory near Darlington after fears its closure could leave projects in the lurch.

Defence Secretary John Healey visited the site on Friday, which the Ministry of Defence has said is the only secure facility with the capability to produce gallium arsenide chips, used in electronic devices.

The Telegraph reported in August that Italian aerospace company Leonardo was among the previous firm Coherent’s customers, alongside Apple, which had ceased orders with the business and left the plant’s future in doubt.

The markets

The FTSE 100 rose on Friday, buoyed for a second consecutive day after news that China is launching a raft of measures to boost its economy, which in turn pushed global stocks higher.

London’s premier index rose 35.85 points, or 0.43%, to end last week at 8320.76.

As markets closed in Europe Frankfurt’s Dax index rose 1.26%, while the Cac 40 in Paris closed up 0.64%.

Weather outlook…

Today’s weather is expected to be unsettled, with rain and stronger winds moving in from the west.

While the northern regions may see drier, more settled conditions, the southern half of the country will likely experience heavier rain and potentially thunderstorms.

Temperatures should remain mild, with highs around the low to mid-teens in most areas.