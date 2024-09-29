‘It gave us the boost we needed after a pretty rotten year’: What it means to win a Used Car Award

Estelle Miller says that EV Experts winning at last year’s Used Car Awards ‘gave us the boost we needed after a pretty rotten year’.

The Surrey-based retailer scooped last year’s prestigious gong in recognition of its excellent customer services and strong sales, despite an incredibly tough year for EV uptake, following a major lack of stability in the used market.

Miller, who runs EV Experts with her husband Martin, says that receiving the award felt ‘really special’ and provided the company with a much-needed ‘lift’ in the face of challenging circumstances.

The sector leader, who also appeared on a recent Car Dealer Podcast Live, said the awards ceremony was ‘really positive and nice for people who are doing well in the industry’.

She is now hoping for glory again at this year’s event and is encouraging other dealers to put themselves forward.

She told Car Dealer: ‘The previous 12 months had been brutal for electric cars, new and used.

‘It was a really tough year and as it was drawing to a close, it gave us a beacon of light and hope for the new year. It energised us, and gave us the boost and lift that we needed after having a pretty rotten year for EVs.’

She added: ‘I think the insight and support you get from Car Dealer and from others who are plugged in and engaged with the publication is really helpful.

‘Also, it gives the ability to tell the world that you’ve been identified as a leader and excellent in this field on your website and social media, plus my trophy that I have up in my showroom as well – which is nice.’

To be in with a chance of a trophy, our nominations form needs to be completed and the process couldn’t be any more straightforward!

All you need to do is select the category that you’d like to nominate yourself or someone else for on the form and supply the requested details.

You have until this Monday – September 30 – to get your nominations in, with the gongs then dished out on Monday, November 25 at The Brewery in central London. Don’t miss out!

Interview by Cameron Richards