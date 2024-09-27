Nominations for Car Dealer Used Car Awards 2024 close on MONDAY so get voting now!

Car dealers have just a handful of days left to put themselves forward in motor trade’s most important awards for the used car industry.

Entries for the Car Dealer Used Car Awards close this Monday – September 30 – so time is running out if you want to be in with a shout of scooping one of our highly-sought-after honours.

Gongs are up for grabs in a total of 24 categories, including the hugely respected Lifetime Achievement award, as well as seven categories for the best used cars of 2024.

Once again supported by headline sponsor Black Horse, the awards will at the spiritual home of the Used Car Awards – The Brewery in central London, on Monday, November 25.

Your host will be none other than Wheeler Dealers star Mike Brewer but to be in with a chance of collecting a prize from the great man, dealers need to cast their votes!

These are the key dates for this year’s awards:

Nominations close: Monday, September 30

Nominations (long list) revealed: Monday, October 7

Shortlist revealed: Monday, October 21

Awards night: Monday, November 25

To be in with a chance of a trophy, our nominations form needs to be completed and the process couldn’t be any more straightforward!

All you need to do is select the category that you’d like to nominate yourself or someone else for on the form and supply the requested details.

From there, all entries will be judged by our Car Dealer experts, who will whittle them down to a nominations list.

The nominees will then be subjected to further judging before a final five go through to the big night, when the winners and highly commended winners will be announced.

The judging process includes our rigorous mystery shopping, which secretly checks how dealers handle inquiries – meaning that anyone hoping to make the shortlist will have to stay on the ball all the time.

A full list of the categories in which dealers can vote can be found below:

Days to Turn, sponsored by Auto Trader

Dealers’ Dealer, sponsored by Trade 2 trade

Diversity and Inclusion, sponsored by MotoNovo Finance

Future Star, sponsored by Northridge Finance

Lifetime Achievement, sponsored by GardX

Manufacturer Used Car Scheme, sponsorship available

Newcomer Dealership, sponsored by Moneybarn

Outstanding Achievement, sponsored by Hilton Car Supermarket

Service and Repair Outlet, sponsorship available

Social Media User, sponsored by iVendi

Specialist Used Car Dealership, sponsorship available

Use of Video, sponsorship available

Used Car Customer Care, sponsored by RAC Dealer Network

Used Car Dealer Principal, sponsorship available

Used Car Dealership: Up To 50 Cars, sponsored by Black Horse

Used Car Dealership: 51-100 Cars, sponsored by Black Horse

Used Car Dealership: Over 100 Cars, sponsored by Black Horse

Used Car Dealership Group, sponsored by Black Horse

Used Car Online Sales Experience, sponsored by Visitor Chat

Used Car Sales Team, sponsored by Motorway

Used Car Supermarket, sponsored by Motors

Used Car Website, sponsorship available

Used Commercial Vehicle Dealer, sponsored by Close Brothers Motor Finance

Used EV Dealership, sponsored by Warrantywise

We’ll also be naming the best used cars in six categories – Small Car, Mid-Sized Car, Executive Car, Sports Car, SUV and AFV – plus the overall Used Car of the Year from those six, with all seven categories sponsored by Autoglym.

Car Dealer founder James Baggott said: ‘Time is running out to get your nominations in for the 2024 Car Dealer Used Car Awards!

‘With nominations closing this Monday, now is your chance to shine and showcase your hard work.

‘Don’t miss this opportunity to be recognised as the best in the business – get your entries in before it’s too late!’

The black-tie evening will also feature pre-dinner drinks and a post-awards fun casino, both sponsored by Motors.

Speaking ahead of the event, Brewer said: ‘I am absolutely buzzing to be hosting the Car Dealer Used Car Awards again this year!

‘This is one of the highlights of the automotive calendar, bringing together the best in the business to celebrate their hard work and dedication.

‘As someone who lives and breathes cars, I know how much winning one of these awards means — it’s a real badge of honour that sets you apart in the industry.

‘The night is always packed with excitement, surprises and a whole lot of fun.

‘If you’re in the business of selling cars, you won’t want to miss this chance to be part of something special. So get involved, and who knows? You might be the one driving home with a trophy!’

Car Dealer wants everyone to enjoy themselves at the Used Car Awards and wishes to emphasise that all its events are inclusive. Any kind of offensive behaviour – verbal or physical – will not be tolerated. Anyone deemed to be behaving offensively will be required to leave the venue immediately and the venue’s decision on the matter will be final. No refunds will be given in these circumstances. Those booking tickets assume full responsibility for the behaviour of their attendees. If anyone feels uncomfortable about somebody else’s behaviour, they should report the incident to the venue’s security staff as soon as possible.