Who won what at the 2023 Car Dealer Used Car Awards? Here are all the winners and highly commendeds

The cream of the UK’s used car industry descended on The Brewery in London last night for the thrilling finale of what has been months of intense activity.
Hundreds of votes were cast and then a rigorous judging process took place to whittle down all the nominees to the shortlisted hopefuls clamouring to take home one or more of our coveted trophies.
The glittering event, sponsored by Black Horse and hosted by TV’s Mr Wheeler Dealer Mike Brewer, is the highlight of the UK used car calendar and, as such, everyone dressed to impress.
Things kicked off in style with a drinks reception, hosted by the newly rebranded Motors, which provided the post-awards fun casino as well.
A raffle in aid of automotive charity Ben was also held – this year in memory of former Used Car Awards winner Dan Kirby who sadly died in September.
Those who took part in the raffle had the chance to win:
- An Apple Watch Series 9, donated by 67 Degrees
- A 65-inch Hisense 4K 6 Series TV, donated by Warrantywise
- A £200 Amazon voucher, donated by Codeweavers
- Two VIP tickets to the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed for a day of the winner’s choice, donated by Heycar
- Two passes to the 2024 NEC Restoration Show, donated by Mike Brewer
- A £100 Amazon voucher, donated by G3 Vehicle Auctions
- A space on the RAC Dealer Network Golf Day 2024, donated by the RAC Dealer Network
The total raised will be announced in due course.
Earlier in the evening, Brewer commented on what a tough year it had been for the used car industry, telling the attendees: ‘Consumers are feeling the pinch and decent used cars are increasingly hard to come by, which is why celebrating our success here tonight is all the more important.’
After the event, Car Dealer editor-in-chief James Baggott said: ‘What a phenomenal night! It just gets better and better each year!
‘The awards give people a chance to kick back after the challenges of the past 12 months, and I was delighted to see them all have such a good time here.
‘Congratulations to everyone who won a trophy or certificate – they were all thoroughly well deserved.
‘And to those who just missed out, you can still be immensely proud that you made the final cut, having consistently offered your customers very high levels of service indeed.’
He added: ‘Thank you to all our sponsors as well for making our Used Car Awards happen, with a special thanks to our headline partner Black Horse.
‘Now we begin planning for next year’s Used Car Awards – and I for one can’t wait for them!’
The winners and highly commendeds
Winner: Jamie Caple, Car Quay
Highly commended: Craig Applegate, Carite; Sean Kelly, Vines Group
Winner: Carite
Highly commended: BS Motors; Spencers MOT & Service Centre
Winner: EV Experts
Highly commended: ERLS Vehicles; R Symons
Winner: Acklam Car Centre
Highly commended: Car Quay; Romans International
Winner: Romans International
Highly commended: Acklam Car Centre; Wisely Automotive
Winner: Beck Evans
Highly commended: Fords of Winsford; Pershore Motor Group
Winner: Snows Motor Group
Highly commended: Car Quay; Wilsons of Epsom
Winner: Romans International
Highly commended: Fratelli Cars; Redline Specialist Cars
Winner: Satinda Dhesi, SUV Prestige
Highly commended: Will Lee-Kemp, AutoSportiva; Jay Manek, Mercland
Winner: Jade Walton, Fords of Winsford
Highly commended: Michael Bibby, MSB Car Sales; Bailey McMinn, Plympton Car Centre
Winner: Crompton Way Motors
Highly commended: Car Brothers NI; GKS of Ivybridge
Winner: Big Motoring World, Blue Bell Hill
Highly commended: Browns Car Company; Sidegate Motors
Winner: Alexanders Prestige
Highly commended: Porsche Centre Leeds; Silverleaf Sports & Prestige
Winner: VanStar Wakefield
Highly commended: Anchor Vans; Loads of Vans
Winner: Steven Eagell Group
Highly commended: Mazda UK; Sytner Group
Small Car: Nissan Juke
Mid-Sized Car: Audi Q5
Large Car: Volvo XC90
Sports Car: Mazda MX-5
AFV: Toyota Corolla
Commercial Vehicle: Volkswagen Transporter
Used Car of the Year: Toyota Corolla
Winner: Ford
Highly commended: Audi; Volkswagen
Winner: Car Plug MCR
Highly commended: Biggleswade Car Sales; Wink Cars
Winner: CarShop
Highly commended: Car Planet; Fords of Winsford
Winner: Thame Cars
Highly commended: Alyn Brewis; The Premium Car Collection
Winner: Rangebrook
Highly commended: ASK Motors; Optimum Vehicles
Winner: Car Quay
Highly commended: Pershore Motor Group; Tenby Car Supermarket
Winner: Swansway Motor Group
Highly commended: Snows Group; Wilsons
Big Motoring World Group
Umesh Samani, Specialist Cars Stoke
Main image: Kevin Bennett