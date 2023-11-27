Who won what at the 2023 Car Dealer Used Car Awards? Here are all the winners and highly commendeds

The cream of the UK’s used car industry descended on The Brewery in London last night for the thrilling finale of what has been months of intense activity.

Hundreds of votes were cast and then a rigorous judging process took place to whittle down all the nominees to the shortlisted hopefuls clamouring to take home one or more of our coveted trophies.

The glittering event, sponsored by Black Horse and hosted by TV’s Mr Wheeler Dealer Mike Brewer, is the highlight of the UK used car calendar and, as such, everyone dressed to impress.

Things kicked off in style with a drinks reception, hosted by the newly rebranded Motors, which provided the post-awards fun casino as well.

A raffle in aid of automotive charity Ben was also held – this year in memory of former Used Car Awards winner Dan Kirby who sadly died in September.

Those who took part in the raffle had the chance to win:

An Apple Watch Series 9, donated by 67 Degrees

A 65-inch Hisense 4K 6 Series TV, donated by Warrantywise

A £200 Amazon voucher, donated by Codeweavers

Two VIP tickets to the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed for a day of the winner’s choice, donated by Heycar

Two passes to the 2024 NEC Restoration Show, donated by Mike Brewer

A £100 Amazon voucher, donated by G3 Vehicle Auctions

A space on the RAC Dealer Network Golf Day 2024, donated by the RAC Dealer Network

The total raised will be announced in due course.

Earlier in the evening, Brewer commented on what a tough year it had been for the used car industry, telling the attendees: ‘Consumers are feeling the pinch and decent used cars are increasingly hard to come by, which is why celebrating our success here tonight is all the more important.’

After the event, Car Dealer editor-in-chief James Baggott said: ‘What a phenomenal night! It just gets better and better each year!

‘The awards give people a chance to kick back after the challenges of the past 12 months, and I was delighted to see them all have such a good time here.

‘Congratulations to everyone who won a trophy or certificate – they were all thoroughly well deserved.

‘And to those who just missed out, you can still be immensely proud that you made the final cut, having consistently offered your customers very high levels of service indeed.’

He added: ‘Thank you to all our sponsors as well for making our Used Car Awards happen, with a special thanks to our headline partner Black Horse.

‘Now we begin planning for next year’s Used Car Awards – and I for one can’t wait for them!’

The winners and highly commendeds

Winner: Jamie Caple, Car Quay

Highly commended: Craig Applegate, Carite; Sean Kelly, Vines Group

Winner: Carite

Highly commended: BS Motors; Spencers MOT & Service Centre

Winner: EV Experts

Highly commended: ERLS Vehicles; R Symons

Winner: Acklam Car Centre

Highly commended: Car Quay; Romans International

Winner: Romans International

Highly commended: Acklam Car Centre; Wisely Automotive

Winner: Beck Evans

Highly commended: Fords of Winsford; Pershore Motor Group

Winner: Snows Motor Group

Highly commended: Car Quay; Wilsons of Epsom

Winner: Romans International

Highly commended: Fratelli Cars; Redline Specialist Cars

Winner: Satinda Dhesi, SUV Prestige

Highly commended: Will Lee-Kemp, AutoSportiva; Jay Manek, Mercland

Winner: Jade Walton, Fords of Winsford

Highly commended: Michael Bibby, MSB Car Sales; Bailey McMinn, Plympton Car Centre

Winner: Crompton Way Motors

Highly commended: Car Brothers NI; GKS of Ivybridge

Winner: Big Motoring World, Blue Bell Hill

Highly commended: Browns Car Company; Sidegate Motors

Winner: Alexanders Prestige

Highly commended: Porsche Centre Leeds; Silverleaf Sports & Prestige

Winner: VanStar Wakefield

Highly commended: Anchor Vans; Loads of Vans

Winner: Steven Eagell Group

Highly commended: Mazda UK; Sytner Group

Small Car: Nissan Juke

Mid-Sized Car: Audi Q5

Large Car: Volvo XC90

Sports Car: Mazda MX-5

AFV: Toyota Corolla

Commercial Vehicle: Volkswagen Transporter

Used Car of the Year: Toyota Corolla

Winner: Ford

Highly commended: Audi; Volkswagen

Winner: Car Plug MCR

Highly commended: Biggleswade Car Sales; Wink Cars

Winner: CarShop

Highly commended: Car Planet; Fords of Winsford

Winner: Thame Cars

Highly commended: Alyn Brewis; The Premium Car Collection

Winner: Rangebrook

Highly commended: ASK Motors; Optimum Vehicles

Winner: Car Quay

Highly commended: Pershore Motor Group; Tenby Car Supermarket

Winner: Swansway Motor Group

Highly commended: Snows Group; Wilsons

Big Motoring World Group

Umesh Samani, Specialist Cars Stoke

Main image: Kevin Bennett