Used Car Dealership of the Year: Over 100 Cars, sponsored by Black Horse, Winner: Trade Price Cars

This award aims to celebrate the best of the larger used car dealerships.

As stock increases further, used car dealer bosses face conflicting pressures on their time, but our judges wanted to see dealerships that continued to focus on the customers’ needs.

In this category, our mystery shoppers were looking for all the hallmarks of a quality dealership – from good feedback from other customers to a great service when we mystery-shopped.

But our winner – Trade Price Cars – really is on top of its game. It enjoys great feedback online and impressed our judges with great service that was professional and helpful throughout.

Car Dealer Magazine editor-in-chief James Baggott said: ‘There was a series of successes for Trade Price Cars in this year’s awards.

‘The dealership was nominated in three categories and took honours in all of them.

Shortlisted for this award:

Car Quay

ESP Cars

MB Motors Ballymena

Redgate Lodge

Trade Price Cars

‘First there was a highly commended in the Used Car Sales Team category, then young Elliott Rosoman won the Future Star category – something he was clearly made up about.

‘And then they topped it off with this win in the Used Car Dealership of the Year category for Over 100 Cars. A big night for a brilliant business. Well done to them all!’

After collecting the trophy from Tim Smith, the head of motor finance at headline sponsor Black Horse, Trade Price Cars owner Dan Kirby said: ‘I’m speechless, absolutely speechless. It’s amazing to win it after such a turbulent year.

‘We’ve had one thing or another and it means so much to the team. We’ve got a big crowd of us here and everyone was really delighted when our name was announced.

‘It’s all down to the people – we’ve got a great team. We don’t say that lightly and a lot of people think the same, but we really have got a fantastic team of people.

‘They all pull together, work as one, are enthusiastic and love coming to work – as much as you can!’

W: tradepricecars.com

T: 01268 437499

Pictured at top are the Trade Price Cars team with Tim Smith, left, and Mike Brewer, right

Click here to find out more about the Car Dealer Used Car Awards 2021