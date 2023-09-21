Tributes pour in after tragic death of ‘talented and driven’ Trade Price Cars founder, Dan Kirby, 37

Car Quay’s Jamie Caple told Car Dealer: ‘Very sadly he took his own life due to pressures surrounding his business closing and the mental issues he was facing despite seeming like he had the world at his feet and everything you could ever want. ‘Dan was a very talented and driven individual, motor trader, racing driver and a former multiple time award winner at the Car Dealer Awards. ‘He was held in such high regard by those who ever had the pleasure of dealing with him and you only need to look at the comments and tributes made to him across social media to see what he meant to so many people.’ As recently as 2021, Trade Price Cars was still enjoying major success, claiming our Used Car Dealership of the Year: Over 100 Cars prize in that year’s Used Car Awards.

However, more recent times have proved difficult and, despite the best efforts of Kirby and his team, the firm appointed liquidators earlier this month.

Kirby previously appeared on Car Dealer Live in 2020 and also led Trade Price Cars racing team in the 2019 and 2020 BTCC seasons.

Adam Weller, a motorsports journalist, formerly of Car Dealer, said: ‘I had nothing but positive interactions with Dan, both at the track and in my old job at Car Dealer Mag.

‘I was merely an industry colleague, but he made time to make conversation several times. That I’ll never get to shake his hand and catch-up again is very sobering.’

A spokesman for the BTCC said on social media: ‘We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former BTCC driver and team owner, Dan Kirby.

‘A hugely popular figure in the paddock, Dan will be sorely missed.

‘The BTCC community sends condolences to Dan’s wife Beth, his two daughters, wider family, friends and colleagues.’

Anyone in the motor trade who is suffering with their mental health can contact the industry charity, Ben, for help.

The outfit runs a specialist hotline which, can be contacted on 08081 311333, as well as an online chat service.

Everyone at Car Dealer sends our condolences to Dan’s friends and family at this incredibly difficult time.