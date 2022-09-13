Sept 13: Queen’s coffin to head to London; No marmalade sarnies mourners told; Bezos rocket fails; VW reveals ID Xtreme electric SUV

Queen’s coffin to travel to Palace as King heads to Northern Ireland

The Queen’s coffin will make a poignant journey to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday while the King will travel to Northern Ireland for the first time as monarch.

Thousands of members of the public moved solemnly past the oak coffin through the night as it stood on public view for 24 hours at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.

Charles, on his Operation Spring Tide tour around the UK with the Queen Consort, will leave Scotland and head to Belfast before returning to London in the evening. Members of the public are already queueing for the Queen’s lying in state at Westminster Hall, which opens on Wednesday, and thousands are still placing floral tributes in Green Park.

People have right to protest against monarchy this week, police say

People ‘absolutely have a right to protest’ against the monarchy following the death of the Queen, police have said.

Since the proclamation of King Charles III, a few arrests have been made and protesters were moved on in London, Scotland and Oxford. The Metropolitan Police issued a statement following a viral video from Parliament Square in central London, when a barrister who was holding up a blank piece of paper was asked for his details by an officer.

Deputy assistant commissioner Stuart Cundy said: ‘We’re aware of a video online showing an officer speaking with a member of the public outside the Palace of Westminster earlier today. The public absolutely have a right of protest and we have been making this clear to all officers involved in the extraordinary policing operation currently in place and we will continue do so.’

Please don’t leave marmalade sandwiches in tribute to the Queen, mourners told

Well-wishers should not leave marmalade sandwiches in Green Park in tribute to the Queen because of the negative impact on the park’s wildlife, Royal Parks have said.

Following the comedy sketch between Paddington Bear and the Queen filmed for the Platinum Jubilee earlier this year, some mourners have left the beloved character’s favourite snack alongside floral tributes at Buckingham Palace and in neighbouring Green Park.

However, the Royal Parks organisation, which is in charge of the floral tribute garden set up in Green Park, warned against leaving marmalade sandwiches. The charity said: ‘We are asking people not to leave marmalade sandwiches because of the negative impact on the park’s wildlife.’

Zelensky says Ukraine retook 2,300 square miles in September

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said his forces have liberated more than 2,300 square miles in the east and the south since the beginning of September.

Ukrainian troops pushed all the way to the country’s north-eastern border in places, and claimed to have captured a record number of Russian soldiers as part of the lightning advance that forced Moscow to make a hasty retreat.

A spokesman for Ukrainian military intelligence said Russian troops were surrendering en masse as ‘they understand the hopelessness of their situation’. A Ukrainian presidential adviser said there were so many POWs that the country was running out of space to accommodate them.

MP who took train while she had Covid-19 due to be sentenced

An MP who admitted putting people at risk by travelling on a train from London to Scotland knowing she had Covid-19 is due to be sentenced on Tuesday.

Margaret Ferrier travelled in and around Glasgow and to London in September 2020 after taking a test for the virus. While awaiting the results, the independent MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West spoke in the Houses of Parliament and visited elsewhere in London. A court heard she then took the train home to Glasgow after being told she had tested positive for Covid-19.

Ferrier, 62, admitted she had culpably and recklessly exposed the public “to the risk of infection, illness and death” at a hearing at Glasgow Sheriff Court last month. She is due to be sentenced at the court on Tuesday.

Volkswagen’s ID Xtreme concept points to future electric off-roader

Volkswagen has shown what one of its electric SUVs is fully capable of with a new off-road-ready concept.

The ID Xtreme is based on the ID.4 GTX and it’s said to ‘combine the strengths of a modern SUV with the sense of adventure embodied by a rugged off-road vehicle’.

Volkswagen has upgraded the powertrain for the ID Xtreme, adding 87bhp over the standard GTX to a total of 382bhp. However, the real changes come in the car’s off-road preparation, with its raised suspension, 18-inch off-road wheels and extended wings – which are 50mm wider than the standard GTX – helping it to head further off the beaten path. It will be shown to the public for the first time at the ID Treffen event in Locarno.

Bezos rocket fails during lift-off with only experiments aboard

Jeff Bezos’ rocket company suffered its first launch failure Monday. No one was aboard, only science experiments.

The Blue Origin rocket blasted off from West Texas and was barely a minute into the flight when bright yellow flames shot out from around the single engine at the bottom. The capsule’s emergency launch abort system immediately kicked in, lifting the craft off the top. Several minutes later, the capsule parachuted onto the remote desert floor.

The rocket crashed back to Earth with no injuries or damage reported, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement.

Monday Car Dealer headlines you might have missed

Supermarkets and high street chains to shut stores for Queen’s funeral

Supermarkets chains and high street retailers have said they will shut next Monday due to the Queen’s funeral.

Grocery giants Sainsbury’s and Aldi have become the latest retailers to tell shoppers they will keep stores shut on September 19, which has been confirmed as a bank holiday as the Queen’s state funeral takes place.

Primark and John Lewis confirmed closure plans earlier on Monday.

Weather outlook

A dry and bright day for much of the UK today, reports BBC Weather, although the far north of Scotland and southern England will have light showers throughout. London will see 20 degrees celsius, Manchester 19 degrees, Belfast 18 degrees and Edinburgh will have highs of 19 degrees.

Tonight, rain will linger in southern areas with thunder in places. Clear elsewhere.