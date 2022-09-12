World News: Extinction Rebellion deny dealership arson; Dodgy dealer to be whipped; Gunman surrenders at Hyundai dealership

Car Dealer likes to stay on top of the news here in the UK – but sometimes there’s the odd headline from other parts of the world that are just too good to ignore.

Instead of just ignoring them, though, we decided that the occasional round-up of the apparently not-too-far-fetched stories from around the world might make some light reading.

Here’s what’s caught our eye this time around.

Extinction Rebellion denies burning truck dealership

Nuland, Noord-Brabant, Netherlands

Extension Rebellion denied responsibility after its symbol was painted at the scene of a suspected arson attack on an American truck dealership in the Netherlands.

The Millbrooks car company in Nuland, Noord-Brabant went up in flames with vehicles left embossed with the protest group’s mark.

However, the organisation has denounced the crime saying ‘We sympathize with the entrepreneur to whom this has happened and hope that those responsible will be found.’

Dit is blijkbaar bij mijn [stief]zoon zijn werk ! #Nuland via WhatsApp binnengekomen pic.twitter.com/qzj3gAQOnX — HENRI. (@Papahen68) August 15, 2022

(Source: Omroep Brabant)

Gunman surrenders to police after hiding out at Hyundai dealership

San Antonio, Texas, USA

A gunman handed himself over to police after hiding out in the bodyshop of Red McCombs Superior Hyundai in San Antonio.

The man was pulled over by officers for an unnamed traffic offence before fleeing and taking refuge inside the dealership.]

He eventually turned himself into law enforcement before any shots were fired.

(Source: San Antonio Current)

Salesman forced to repay £450,000 he stole from employer

Budapest, Hungary

A salesman has been forced to repay close to £450,000 he stole from the dealership he was working for in Budapest.

The 27-year-old employee illegally sold 24 vehicles for a combined fee of more than 223 million forints (£477,000).

Rather than handing the money over to his employer he kept it for himself and spent it on cars, high-value technical goods, and clothes.

(Source: Hungary Today)

Dealer sentenced to jail and whipping for cheating customers

Kuala Lumpar, Malaysia

Judges have been known to come down hard on rogue dealers in the UK but British sentences look like a light touch when compared to what one Malaysian salesman got.

Rizal Othman, 44, admitted to duping and defrauding three customers into paying more than they needed to for cars.

The now former salesman was sentenced to two years in jail, given two strokes of the rotan (whip), and ordered to pay a fine of RM1,000 (£190).

(Source: Malay Mail)

Dealer accused of stealing customer’s identity

San Antonio, Texas, USA

It would appear that San Antonio is something of a hotbed for dealership-based crime.

The second time the town has appeared on this list saw a salesman accused of stealing a customer’s identity and buying vehicles with their details.

Etni Gidalti Carrizales, 27, bought a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse using a fake license he had obtained in a customer’s name.

He is due to face trial for four counts of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, one count of theft and one count of false statement to obtain property or credit.

Etni Gidalti Carrizales, 27, worked at a small car dealership where he had access to customer information. In late January, the victim was interested in buying a car and filled out paperwork, but chose not to buy a vehicle.https://t.co/E7cDUdQGx0 — News 4 San Antonio (@News4SA) August 29, 2022

(Source: Ksat.com)

Salesman appears in court accused of stealing £14,400 from customer

Harare, Zimbabwe

A crooked car salesman in Zimbabwe has been granted bail after appearing in court accused of conning a customer out of the equivalent of £14,400.

Alfred Mbodzi was paid the money by Carlton Mugadzawete on the promise of two Mercedes cars, including a C-Class.

However, the rogue dealer never had the vehicles and was arrested on suspicion of fraud.

He is due to stand trial on October 28.

(Source: NewsdzeZimbabwe)

Toyota to turn former showroom into basketball arena

Tokyo, Japan

Toyota has unveiled ambitious new plans to turn a former car showroom into a 10,000-capacity basketball arena.

The Tokyo A-Arena is set to be built as a new home for B.League basketball team Alvark Tokyo, who are sponsored by the Japanese brand.

The project is set to be completed in 2025 and will replace Toyota’s ‘Mega Web’ showroom facility.

A next-generation arena will be built on the former site of MEGA WEB in Aomi, Tokyo. The “TOKYO A-ARENA PROJECT” will be launched with a focus on sports, mobility, and sustainability. https://t.co/MDVLdu3qRv#Toyota #ToyotaFudosan #AlvarkTokyo #LetsDiscoverThePotentialTogether! pic.twitter.com/aYhQNOIA36 — Toyota Motor Corp. (@ToyotaMotorCorp) August 29, 2022

(Source: Toyota)