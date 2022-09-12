Dealers told to expect ‘swell’ of used car stock next year as motorists look to shift non-ULEZ compliant vehicles

Dealers could soon be facing a ‘swell’ of used car stock as motorists looks to get rid of vehicles that are not ULEZ compliant, an industry leader has predicted.

Alex Buttle, co-founder of online used-car marketplace Motorway, believes that additional charges in London could lead to an influx of used cars coming onto the market.

The daily ULEZ charge in the capital currently stands at £12.50, which teamed with an ongoing cost-of-living crisis could soon add up.

Overall, anyone who drives into the zone regularly, could end up spending as much as £4,500 every year.

As such, dealers could soon find a whole host of gas guzzling cars hit the market next year as home owners look to cut costs and avoid charges.

Research commissioned by Motorway, revealed that nearly half (47 per cent) of Londoners said they would sell in order to buy an electric vehicle in light of the potential expansion of ULEZ.

However, due to the rising cost of living, many will be unable to make this switch.

Research also uncovered that four in 10 (39 per cent) Londoners sold their car when ULEZ was originally introduced due to having non-ULEZ compliant cars, and with plans of an expansion on the horizon, many more are set to follow suit.

Buttle, who also serves as Motorway’s marketing director, said: ‘The proposed expansion of ULEZ to all of Greater London creates a new consideration for home buyers planning a move to or within the capital and surrounding areas.

‘The potential added cost of driving a non-ULEZ compliant car means we could see another spike of these cars being sold by private owners next year.

‘This bodes well for dealers as there is still a lot of appetite for these cars outside London and other CAZ areas.’

According to data from Motorway’s ULEZ compliance checker, Land Rover and Mercedes vehicles are the most likely to be non-compliant.

Overall, three in five (60 per cent) Land Rover models are likely to face fines.

A full list of the Motorway’s least ULEZ compliant car makes can be found below:

1. Land Rover (60 per cent)

2. Mercedes – 58 per cent

3. Jaguar (58 per cent)

4. Jeep (57 per cent)

5. Volvo (57 per cent)

6. Volkswagen (56 per cent)

7. BMW (55 per cent)

Audi (54 per cent)

Honda (47 per cent)

Ford (44 per cent)