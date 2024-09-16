Sept 16: Second Trump assassination attempt; Long GP waits; Lando tries Lego Macca

Octopus boss: Energy firms should give cash to people losing winter fuel payment

The boss of Octopus Energy has said energy suppliers should ‘be helpful’ to the government and give extra support to elderly people losing their winter fuel payments.

Greg Jackson, who founded Octopus in 2016, told PA news agency: ‘We all know there were some people receiving the winter fuel allowance who didn’t need it – that costs everyone else money. But then there’s the grey area of people losing it that need it – that’s where we can help.’

Octopus, the UK’s largest energy supplier, announced last month that it will continue its £30m assistance fund into this winter for pensioners who do not qualify for state support. The company also has a range of other measures, including giving out free electric blankets to vulnerable customers.

‘Strong case’ for workers who do not pay into pension to get contributions still

There is a ‘strong case’ for most employees to receive money from their employer into a workplace pension, even if they do not pay into it themselves, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS).

This would particularly benefit women, part-time workers, young adults and lower earners, it was suggested. The institute proposed that employees should receive an employer pension contribution of at least 3% of total pay, irrespective of whether they also contribute.

This could benefit the 22% of private sector employees who either opt out of their pension scheme or are not automatically enrolled due to their earnings being too low. The IFS said that while there is a risk this leads to more employees opting out of contributing themselves, there could be a trial approach prior to implementation.

Lando Norris puts Lego brick McLaren P1 to the test

Formula 1 driver Land Norris has been performance testing a very special vehicle – a McLaren P1 made entirely from Lego bricks.

The car is built up of a total of 342,817 elements and weighs around 1,220kg. Even though the body is made up entirely of Lego, it has traditional mechanical components to make sure it still drives like the normal car. It has fully functional steering, an electric motor which features a standard battery pack and Lego Technic function batteries to make the car go for longer, too.

A total of 23 specialists for its design, engineering, and building from the Lego Group and McLaren Automotive spent a total of 8,344 hours developing the car as well as 393 different types of Lego Technic elements that go into the P1.

The FTSE 100 ticked up on Friday as investors looked forward to an expected interest rate cut at the US Federal Reserve next week.

The blue-chip index rose 32.12 points, or 0.39%, to end the day at 8273.09. Frankfurt’s Dax index rose 0.92%, while the Cac 40 in Paris had closed up 0.41%.

In New York a little while after markets had closed in Europe, the S&P 500 had gained 0.59%, while the Dow Jones was 0.98% higher.

Second assassination attempt on Trump raises questions after another near miss

Another assassination attempt on Donald Trump — this time as he played golf at one of his resorts in Florida —has prompted questions about safety, security, and how an attempt on the life of a US presidential candidate was almost allowed to occur again.

US Secret Service agents opened fire on Sunday afternoon on a man who was spotted pointing an AK-style rifle through a fence while hiding in the bushes as Trump golfed at his club in West Palm Beach.

Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said in a social media post that the agency is now working closely with the FBI, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement to investigate what happened.

Four-week waits for GP appointments could reach record high, say Lib Dems

Four-week waits for a GP appointment could be on course to reach a new record high this year, according to analysis by the Liberal Democrats.

Party leader Sir Ed Davey has said that ‘fixing the GP crisis is critical’ and is campaigning for everyone to have the right to see a GP within seven days.

According to the Lib Dems, NHS data suggests that in the seven months to July 2024 there were 10.3 million waits of four weeks or longer for GP appointment. This is higher than the 8.6 million four-week waits that had been recorded by the same time last year when there was a record of 17.6 million four-week waits by the end of the year.

Jaguar dealers face a challenging period in 2025, with no new models until 2026. Jaguar’s managing director Rawdon Glover acknowledges dealers will have limited activity, but the company is focusing on long-term profitability and enhancing the Jaguar brand, including boutique stores and premium customer service.

Our popular mystery used car dealer looks back on when marketing departments seemed to lose all sense of reality

The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted international motor shows, causing a shift in the automotive industry. However, the 2024 Paris Motor Show signals a revival, with major brands like Stellantis, Renault, and BMW participating. Event director Serge Gachot highlights the return of enthusiasm for global car shows.

A Kia dealership in Northern Ireland raised over £20,000 for cancer charities in honour of nine-year-old Isla, who is undergoing treatment for a malignant brain tumour. The fundraiser, including a tractor run and family fun day, attracted 500 attendees and online donations.

A largely dry day with plenty of sunshine, reports BBC Weather. It’ll be turning warmer too with temperatures rising to 21 degrees.

It’ll remain a clear and dry night although there will be some patchy low cloud and fog in places.