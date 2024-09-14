Could the upcoming Paris Motor Show signal a renaissance for international auto exhibitions?

Until the Covid-19 pandemic struck in 2020, the international motor show calendar dictated the timings of almost every new model launch.

From Detroit in January through to Tokyo in October, there was an international show for each season and a seemingly endless run of new cars unveiled at each.

Then the world changed…

Shows and exhibitions ground to a halt, carmakers took massive budget hits on the back of closed showrooms as well as the global semiconductor crisis, and a multi-million-dollar show stand became surplus to requirements – an unnecessary expense in an industry that was focused entirely on its own survival.

For the past three years, commentators have suggested that the concept of an international motor show is a dead duck.

Others have tried to reinvent the concept – the SEMA Show in Las Vegas being one, where cars and light commercials have become part of a wider technology show concept.

Meanwhile, the British Motor Show in Farnborough has moved towards a more dynamic concept – more family day out than global trade show.

But the 2024 Paris Mondial de l’Auto looks like it may be about to bring the traditional car show firmly to the fore.

Back at its traditional home at the Port de Versailles Convention Centre, the 90th Paris show – which runs from October 14 to 20 – is adamant that the glory days have returned.

Other shows have said the same, including the ill-fated Geneva Motor Show, which tried – and failed – to make the numbers work this year before announcing its permanent demise.

Paris, though, has an almost full roster of exhibitors.

Stellantis, Renault, Nissan, Kia, Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, BMW and Mini have all confirmed an official presence at the show, bringing back hope that there is still scope in the market for a major European event.

Among the models expected to debut at the show are the Volkswagen ID GTI, BMW Neue Klasse X and Renault Symbioz SUV.

The additional attendance means the show will be 50% bigger than it was in 2022.

There are still some notable absentees among the motor industry’s big names, including Volvo, Polestar, Tesla and Ford.

But event director Serge Gachot said: ‘The Paris Motor Show 2024 will be a milestone.

‘It is a real satisfaction for the entire team to see the industry’s main players prepare with enthusiasm to take part in this 90th edition. The show has got its colours back.

‘The French love cars and we want to celebrate automobile passion. The Mondial de l’Auto lives up to its name with French, German, Italian, American, Korean, Chinese and Japanese manufacturers.’

The European industry is clearly focused on reasserting its market presence in the face of the huge growth of Chinese car brands in recent years.

Pictured at top is the 2022 Paris Motor Show