Sept 17: Junior docs’ 22.3% pay rise; Ovo £50m energy bills scheme; Renault Master H2

Junior doctors in England vote to accept government pay offer

Junior doctors in England have voted to accept a government pay deal worth 22.3% on average over two years, bringing their long-running dispute to an end.

The British Medical Association’s (BMA) junior doctors committee (JDC) in England has accepted the government’s pay offer, with 66% of junior doctors voting in favour of the deal, the BMA said.

Junior doctors in England have taken industrial action 11 times in the past 22 months, with their last strike just days before the general election. Their last strike, which took place from June 27 to July 2, affected 61,989 appointments, procedures and operations, according to NHS England.

Ovo launches £50m of fresh energy bills support after winter fuel payment cut

Ovo Energy has announced a fresh £50m energy bills support scheme for the winter months following news the government is cutting its winter fuel payments for millions of pensioners.

The Big Six energy supplier said it had set aside the funding to cover a series of schemes, including direct financial support for customers struggling to pay their bills.

Other measures include giving customers temporary reductions in direct debit payments, one-to-one energy saving advice, and free or subsidised upgrades to people’s homes, including insulation, a new boiler or, in some cases, a heat pump.

Renault’s hydrogen Master prototype van promises 435-mile range

Renault has unveiled a prototype of a hydrogen-powered Master van that could deliver up to 435 miles of range from a five-minute top-up.

The Master H2-Tech Prototype, which has just been unveiled at the IAA Transportation show in Hannover, Germany, is expected to enter the market proper next year where it will join existing petrol and electric versions.

It has been developed over the past three years utilising customer feedback from previous H2-Tech versions which have been on sale since 2023.

The markets

The FTSE 100 edged higher on Monday, outperforming its international peers after gains for retail giants just about offset losses for financial stocks.

The blue-chip index moved 5.35 points higher, or 0.06%, to end the day at 8,278.44. Meanwhile, it was a weaker day of trading for other top European share indices. In Paris, the Cac 40 fell 0.21% and in Frankfurt, the Dax was down 0.35% at close.

Over in the US, it was a mixed start to trading with the S&P 500 down about 0.2% and Dow Jones up 0.3% by the time European markets closed.

Home secretary announces £75m to crack down on people smugglers

Home secretary Yvette Cooper has announced £75m in funding to increase the number of border security officers and crack down on people smugglers.

The cash injection aims to deliver new technology and improve the capabilities of the UK’s Border Security Command, she said.

This comes after more than 1,000 migrants arrived in the UK over the weekend, and eight men died while trying to make the journey across the Channel on Saturday.

Hearing that could determine future of Murdoch media empire begins in US

A probate court in Nevada is set to begin reviewing evidence behind closed doors in a case that could determine who will control Rupert Murdoch’s media empire after his death.

Murdoch, 93, arrived at court on Monday for the hearing. Last year, he moved to change the terms of his irrevocable family trust in a bid to ensure that his eldest son, Lachlan, remains in charge of his group of newspapers and television networks, including the Wall Street Journal and Fox News Channel, according to reporting by The New York Times based on a sealed court document.

Murdoch’s bid to change the trust has pitted him against his other three children named as beneficiaries: James, Elisabeth and Prudence, and they have united to stop their father from revising the trust, according to the Times.

Monday on Car Dealer

The UK government may delay its 2030 ban on petrol cars, allowing hybrids until 2035 due to slowing electric vehicle sales and industry lobbying. Critics argue this policy change creates uncertainty for businesses, potentially hindering economic growth and emissions reductions.

Auto Trader’s COO, Catherine Faiers, suggests cutting VAT on electric vehicles and public charging could boost demand, as carmakers struggle to meet tough EV sales targets. She highlights the need for consumer incentives, infrastructure improvements, and transparency to drive mass adoption.

Vospers warns of a potential UK-China trade war over EV tariffs, which could harm dealers and hinder electrification efforts. Despite a 7.2% turnover increase, profits fell nearly 80%, driven by weak battery electric vehicle sales and economic challenges.

Mark Pickles, Stellantis parts and service director, has tragically passed away. A beloved figure in the motor trade, Pickles had a distinguished career, mentoring new talent. Stellantis expressed deep sadness over his loss, extending condolences to his family.

Sam Watts, owner of Family Car Guy, appeared on this week’s Car Dealer Podcast and advised caution when relying solely on AI for car buying decisions, as human expertise is still essential. While AI can support decision-making, experienced dealers’ knowledge remains crucial in the used car industry. Listen to the podcast by clicking the link above.

Weather

Another dry and warm day in store, reports BBC Weather. The far north will have showers to begin the day but these will clear as the country basks in warm autumn sunshine. Temperatures will climb to a high of 22 degrees.

A mostly clear and dry night although an area of cloud will push in from the east across southern and central England.