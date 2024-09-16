Stellantis confirms tragic death of parts and service director, Mark Pickles

Mark Pickles, parts and service director at Stellantis, has tragically passed away, the carmaker has confirmed today.

In a statement issued this afternoon (Sep 16) the company said that everyone at the firm had been left with ‘a great gap in their hearts and minds’ following the devestating news.

Pickles had a long and distinguished career in the motor trade, having started at dealer group Hartwell back in 1995.

He left the firm in the year 2000, joining Groupe PSA in 2000 as area aftersales manager before also enjoying a highly successful stint as managing director of Free2Move.

He became parts and service director for Stellantis in 2021, having previously held the same title for Peugeot, as well as group aftersales operations director when the Groupe PSA brands consolidated.

The much-loved figure was a family man and a father, who posted on social media just last week about his youngest daughter starting secondary school.

Stellantis have paid tribute to him, describing him as ‘a strong advocate of fostering new talent’ who was ‘extremely generous with his time and experience’.

Maria Grazia Davino, group managing director of Stellantis UK, said: ‘Mark’s role in the company was far beyond his functional responsibilities.

‘With such a wide experience, he brought a broader perspective to the business and to the wider industry and was held in high esteem by me and his colleagues, both within the company and his peers outside.

‘He was a strong advocate of fostering new talent and was extremely generous with his time and experience to mentor new colleagues.

‘His passing leaves a great gap in the hearts and minds of all of us here in Stellantis. All in the company send their deepest sympathies to his wife and his family at this extremely sad time.’

Everyone at Car Dealer sends our deepest condolences to Pickles’ family and friends.