Here are the headlines for Saturday, September 27

Brexit deal ‘must’ be made as talks enter 11th hour

The pace of decline in parts of industry has eased, but most firms want a Brexit deal to be agreed as the UK’s exit from the EU nears, according to a new report from the Confederation of British Industry.

The survey of 648 companies showed that only four per cent would prefer no deal on trade to be reached in the coming months.

Half of respondents said the impact of dealing with Covid-19 has negatively affected preparations for Brexit.

Drive-through flu jab centres open in Edinburgh

Drive-through flu jab centres have opened in Edinburgh to ensure the vaccine can still be administered during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The centres will aim to vaccinate up to 500 people per day and will operate every weekend until December.

Established by the Edinburgh Health and Social Care Partnership (EHSCP), the drive-throughs are aimed at ensuring the 150,000 eligible people in the city can receive their vaccination.

Officials working to fix issue of coronavirus test results not linking to app

Results of coronavirus tests carried out in an NHS hospital or Public Health England lab cannot be linked with the newly-launched NHS Covid-19 app, officials have admitted.

The app, which all businesses including car dealers should be allowing customers to check in using, has been hailed by Health Secretary Matt Hancock as an ‘important step forward’ in the fight against the virus.

But officials said results from tests done in a Public Health England lab or NHS hospital, and those done as part of the Office for National Statistics’ national surveillance programme, cannot currently be linked with the app.

Polestar announces Precept will go into production

Polestar has confirmed it will put the Precept into production, which was revealed earlier this year.

The Swedish brand said it was designed to illustrate the brand’s future vision and was called a commitment car, not a concept car, with new digital technology and innovative sustainable materials.

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, said: ‘Consumers want to see change from this industry – not just dreams. Now, Precept becomes an even stronger statement.

‘We are committed to reduce the environmental impact of our cars and our business. The aim has to be climate neutrality, even though I recognise that is a long-term goal.’

Immediate action needed to control Covid in London, Mayor’s office warns

‘Immediate action’ is needed to get coronavirus back under control in London, the mayor’s office has warned.

A spokesperson for London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the capital was at a ‘very worrying topping point’ with rising Covid-19 cases, NHS 111 calls, hospital admissions and patients in intensive care units.

They added: ‘We’re seeing a sharp rise in 111 calls, hospital admissions, and patients in ICU.’

Chilly winds for most

Very brisk winds are on the way today as well as some cloudy periods for most, says the BBC.

Scotland will wake up to a touch of frost as cold winds continue to hit from the north and while East Anglia and London will reach 15 degrees today these winds will make it feel chilly.

The west of England will see a much better Sunday where there’s more sunshine.