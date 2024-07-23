Simon Bailes Peugeot bolsters management team with twin appointments

Simon Bailes Peugeot has made two new senior appointments as the business looks to expand.

The dealership group has welcomed back industry veteran Sheldon Cockburn as its head of operations, while Louis Shepherd joins as the sales manager at its Northallerton site.

Cockburn, whose automotive industry career spans more than 30 years, has returned to Simon Bailes after working as the head of business at Bentley & Ferrari Newcastle.

Before that, he was at Simon Bailes Peugeot in a similar capacity, where he was responsible for four businesses, including a large body shop operation.

He’ll continue to oversee those four businesses, with a bigger focus on building partnerships, brand reputation, networking, business growth and increasing customer satisfaction.

His extensive experience also includes tenures at Lookers Volkswagen, Benfield Honda and Mercedes-Benz of Teesside, among others.

Shepherd joins Simon Bailes Peugeot having worked at Vauxhall & MG Darlington, where he led a large team of sales executives.

Prior to that, he held several key roles, including leading a team of sales executives at Evans Halshaw Citroen Darlington and managing sales at Donald’s Volvo in Ipswich.

Cockburn said: ‘I am excited to return to Simon Bailes Peugeot and look forward to working with the talented team here and leveraging our collective strengths to drive growth and excellence in all facets of our operations.’

Shepherd said: ‘Joining Simon Bailes Peugeot is an exciting opportunity, and I’m looking forward to working with the Northallerton team to build on their success and push our sales achievements and customer satisfaction to new heights.’

Simon Bailes, managing director of the eponymous business, which also has sites in Stockton and Guisborough, said: ‘We are delighted to welcome Sheldon back on board.

‘His vast experience and strategic acumen are invaluable assets that will undoubtedly lead our commercial operations to new heights. His leadership will be a catalyst for our continued success and enhanced customer service.

‘We’re equally thrilled to welcome Louis to our team. His proven track record in sales management and leadership will be a tremendous boon to our Northallerton dealership.

‘We anticipate great accomplishments under his guidance and are excited about the future growth he will help us achieve.’

Pictured at top are Sheldon Cockburn, left, and Louis Shepherd