Snows delivers jobs boost as it opens its first Polestar showroom

Snows Motor Group has opened its first Polestar showroom – with up to 12 jobs created.

The new dealership – which the Swedish electric performance car brand calls ‘spaces’ – is in Millbrook, Southampton, near other Snows car sales sites.

The space boasts a state-of-the-art minimalist design, seamless digital interactivity, and ‘product specialists’, who don’t work on commission.

On-site test drives are available, and customers can opt for their car to be delivered to their home or office.

The opening of Snows Polestar Southampton has come ahead of a wave of new models arriving shortly, including the electric SUV Polestar 3 and the Polestar 4 SUV coupe, which is the first car in Europe to use screen and camera tech to increase visibility at the back without using a window.

The new models build on the already successful Polestar 2, the brand’s electric performance fastback, which has a range of up to 406 miles (WLTP) and a 0-60mph time of as little as four seconds.

After just three and a half years, there are more than 27,000 Polestar 2s on the road in the UK.

Heading up the new operation is Mark Austin, who is also Snows’ franchise manager for the group’s two Volvo dealerships in Southampton and Winchester.

He said: ‘We’re very excited to have opened the doors to our new Polestar dealership in Southampton.

‘Polestar is a very progressive brand, and it brings some fabulous models to market, including the new Polestar 3 and 4.

‘The cars look amazing in their new space, and we’ve already experienced a huge amount of positive interest in the vehicles currently available.’

He added that Polestar cars were proving particularly popular with fleet managers and those entitled to a company car as driving a Polestar via a salary-sacrifice scheme enabled the driver to take advantage of minimal benefit-in-kind tax rates whilst reducing their overall tax bill.

Pictured from left are Polestar specialists William Bailey-Hobbs and Mike Hutchins, Polestar corporate sales manager Stuart Wyatt, Polestar specialist Jazz Bray and Mark Austin