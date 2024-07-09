Snows Motor Group makes Basingstoke the home of its second BYD dealership

Snows Motor Group has opened its second BYD dealership, with the showroom in Basingstoke joining its Southampton sibling to represent the Chinese EV brand.

Some 12 jobs have been created by the venture, which is next door to Snows’ existing Peugeot dealership and has all three BYD models currently available in the UK – the Dolphin, Atto 3 and Seal – on display.

Meanwhile, the new Seal U DM-i plug-in hybrid SUV will be arriving soon.

A workshop is part of the Basingstoke BYD operation, with staff fully trained in EV repair and maintenance.

Heading up the team are franchise manager David Bell and sales specialist Oliver Davis, pictured at top right and left respectively.

Bell said: ‘We are delighted to announce that Snows BYD Basingstoke is now open – and we’ve certainly hit the ground running.

‘We’ve been super-busy explaining the benefits of BYD cars to everyone who has come to see us during our first few weeks.

‘I am sure BYD will prove very popular in the Basingstoke area. The cars are built to an excellent standard and come with so many great features – people tend to be very impressed when they find out what they’re getting for their money.

‘They are just as well equipped as higher-end products that cost a lot more – and the fit and finish is consistently good.’

He added: ‘We’re perfectly poised to make a success of this fantastic BYD dealership.

‘We have a clean, modern and welcoming showroom, the cars are on display and readily available for customers, and friendly, knowledgeable staff are keen to explain everything this exciting new brand has to offer.’