Snows Motor Group managers prove that the auto trade is no longer only for men

Snows Motor Group is marking International Women’s Day by demonstrating the important role played by females in the automotive industry.

March 8 will see the global spotlight fall on women’s issues such as gender equality, and the Car Dealer Top 100 firm has talented and hard-working women at all levels of the company.

The group boasts more than 50 franchised car and van dealerships across the south and south-west of England, with the BMW and Mini operation a key part of demonstrating Snows’ commitment to women.

It has showrooms and service departments in Portsmouth and on the Isle of Wight, and Diana Mackinnon, who is the head of business there, said: ‘When looking back on a career that started in 1987, I’m pleased to say that attitudes have changed for the better.

‘At that time, I never questioned why I had to work twice as hard as my male colleagues.

‘Change started to come about when the treatment of women in our industry began to attract more attention.

‘Whereas I felt male colleagues could get away with “talking the talk”, I was always under far more pressure to demonstrate what I was capable of.’

She added: ‘We have to stop talking about automotive being a male-dominated environment.

‘It’s not the case any more, as companies such as Snows demonstrate. We need to become an industry of choice.’

Her advice to potential female motor trade recruits was to ‘see beyond the cars, look at the brand, the job role, the satisfaction that working in our environment can deliver’.

Katie Johnson, sales manager for BMW and Mini on the Isle of Wight, said: ‘The stereotype is still there that the motor trade is seen as a male environment.

‘But since joining Snows two years ago, I have been more supported and encouraged than at any other time in my career.

‘This has given me the confidence to make progress and bring female colleagues with me, knowing we are all supported.’

And she emphasised there was no reason at all why women shouldn’t have a career in the motor trade.

Lorraine Wagstaffe, who is Snows’ service manager for Mini on the mainland, is currently enjoying her second spell with the company, having rejoined in 2018 after four years away.

‘We live in a world of equality and everyone should have the chance to pursue a career in the industry of their choosing,’ she said.

‘There is more to Snows and the motor industry than people might realise – and there are many career paths to choose from within this friendly, family-built company.’

Meanwhile, Lucinda Hall, who holds the equivalent role for Mini and BMW on the Isle of Wight and has been with Snows for eight years, said: ‘Snows is a genuinely diverse company and has a real passion for growing talent.

‘A woman couldn’t ask for a more supportive company to be a part of.

‘I enjoy the varied challenges that each day presents. It is so rewarding having the opportunity to coach and train members of the team and help them reach their goals.’

And her advice for women considering a career in the motor trade? ‘Go for it – 100 per cent! The automotive industry is exciting and there are so many opportunities.

‘I have had some amazing and rewarding experiences during my time with Snows!’

Pictured from left are Diana Mackinnon, Lucinda Hall, Katie Johnson and Lorraine Wagstaffe

Car Dealer Live – the future of the car dealer – exclusive conference features talks from leading car dealers, Google and Auto Trader among much more. Find out the full event details and book tickets.