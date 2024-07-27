Somerset Nissan dealer pays tribute to newly qualified ‘star student’ apprentice

A Somerset Nissan dealer has paid tribute to its ‘star student’ apprentice after he achieved a key qualification at the first attempt.

Angus Brown is celebrating after become a newly-qualified vehicle technician at FJ Chalke Nissan in Wincanton after three years of hard work.

The 21-year-old now holds a Level 3 Light Vehicle Technician with the help and support of the FJ Chalke Academy.

He passed all his practical and theory exams at the first attempt and ‘diligently’ completed off-the-job hours and job cards.

Academy manager Kezia Fowler said: ‘We’re super-proud of him.’

Reflecting on a busy three years with the FJ Chalke group, Brown himself said: ‘’I found my apprenticeship very enjoyable, although it was hard work at times! It’s great to work with such a close-knit team of colleagues and I’ve really enjoyed my career with the company so far.’

The newly-qualified technician also offered some words of advice for those following in his footsteps on the dealership’s programme.

He said: ‘Try not to get behind in your studies – it can be difficult to catch up! And don’t be afraid to ask questions – after all, everyone around you has been in the same position at the start of their careers.’

Before starting work at FJ Chalke, Brown said he had heard good things about the company via family and friends and he was certainly not left disappointed with the outfit supporting him through the academy, as well as hosting regular social events.

Kezia Fowler added: ‘Angus’s journey with us so far has been marked by his determination and passion for the automotive industry.

‘His ability to combine hands-on experience with academic learning has not only earned him his well-deserved Level 3 qualification but also the respect and admiration of his peers and mentors.

‘In every project, Angus demonstrates a keen eye for detail, a strong work ethic, and an eagerness to learn and improve.

‘Congratulations, Angus! Your hard work and dedication have truly paid off, and we look forward to seeing all the great things you will accomplish in future.’

As well as its Wincanton Nissan dealership, FJ Chalke operates a sister Nissan showroom in nearby Yeovil.