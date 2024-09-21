Special beach-themed SVA Auction sale raises funds for children’s cancer charity

Shoreham Vehicle Auctions chalked up a 100% conversion rate at a special beach-themed sale raising money for charity.

The Sale by the Sea in late August turned the inside of the Shoreham auction rostrum into a 1920s-themed Punch and Judy stall, complete with an ice cream van, caricaturist and a large sandy beach.

The sale was for Zenith Vehicles with money raised going to Candlelighters children’s cancer charity..

All 170 vehicles sold, 64 of which were high spec EVs. Some 50 physical buyers joined in the fun on the day while 140 online buyers bought 60% of the stock.

Zenith, SVA and its buyers also helped raise £5,652 on the day for the Leeds-based Candlelighters children’s charity.

Candlelighters provide a lifetime of support to the 150 families in Yorkshire affected by childhood cancer each year.

The money raised with allow Candlelighters to continue providing much needed practical, emotional and financial support to those families who have had their live turned upside down by childhood cancer.

Stephen Barlow, head of remarketing at Zenith, said: ‘As the UK’s leading independent leasing company, it’s vital that we work with suppliers such as SVA to bring quality used electric vehicles to the market as we continue on the road to net zero.

‘The 100% conversion rate of ex-lease and salary sacrifice vehicles highlights the growing retail demand for EVs and the need for stability in the used market. This success, the unique seaside theme, and the money raised for Candlelighters, which is a charity close to our hearts, was enjoyed by everyone involved.’

SVA’s MD Alex Wright said: ‘Our auction is only quarter of a mile from the seafront so the sound of seagulls and the waves crashing into the beach added a real seaside soundtrack to the themed sale. Zenith offered a range of high quality and high spec vehicles on the day and buyers responded by snapping up each one of them.

‘It’s pleasing to see used EVs continuing to find favour with dealers in response to retail demand rising, particularly for the larger higher value models which have previously been slower to sell. This coincides with the September plate change where we are likely to see more used EVs reaching the second-hand market.’