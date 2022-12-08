Spencers Service and MOT Centre – Service & Repair Outlet of the Year Winner 2022

The used car industry isn’t all about sales – service and repair is just as important to a dealer’s bottom line as any part of their business.

Our Service & Repair Outlet of the Year award celebrates the very best firms that look after their customers and their cars to the highest standards.

Our two highly commended outfits – CCM Cranleigh and Cedar Garage – both impressed with consistently high scores in online reviews, great websites, friendly phone manners and high quality of service.

However, they were narrowly pipped at the post by our deserving winners, Spencers Service and MOT Centre.

The firm left our mystery shoppers seriously impressed and we were blown away by the outfit’s excellent feedback online and great website.

This was the second year on the bounce that Spencers claimed the prize, leaving director Spencer Gray over the moon.

He told Car Dealer: ‘The awards are really important. We come every year and look forward to it.

‘It’s one of the most prestigious times of the year for the car industry and the service industry.

‘We are absolutely gobsmacked to have got back-to-back awards in 2021 and 2022, and to have the support of everyone around us is great.

‘This is such a prestigious event, and to even be nominated is just amazing.’

Anderson Clark Motor Repairs, Inverness

BTE Automotive, Bordon

CCM, Cranleigh

Cedar Garage German Car Specialists, Worthing

Spencer’s Service and MOT Centre, Norwich

On hand to offer his congratulations was James Baggott, editor-in-chief of Car Dealer Magazine.

He said: ‘The Service and Repair Outlet category at the Used Car Awards shines a light on a hard-working area of the motor trade that can often be overlooked.

‘While car sales can sometimes seem more glamorous, it’s the service and repair side that has the tough and demanding job of keeping customers happy and their cars on the road.

‘In this category, our judges were searching for businesses that look after their customers and the cars they own to the highest standard. Spencer’s MOT and Service Centre does just that and, notably, is building up a great track record – the Norwich-based firm also scooped this very gong 12 months ago!

‘Our judges were blown away by the level of customer service offered by the company, which also offers car sales, and found the team to be friendly and courteous. There’s a great website, too. Well done to all concerned.’

Car Dealer Used Car Awards host, Mike Brewer, added: ‘It was great to see Spencer’s MOT and Service Centre enjoy some more well-deserved success at the Used Car Awards.

‘The whole team do a cracking job – well done to them all.’

Main image: Spencer Gray (centre) is pictured with Rachael Taylor, dealer sales director of category sponsor Warrantywise, and Mike Brewer