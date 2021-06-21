Sporty Hyundai Tucson N Line now comes with hybrid power

Hyundai has rolled out hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions of its Tucson N Line SUV.

The more sportily-styled trim was previously only available with pure-petrol versions, but drivers can now have a sporty look and hybrid power.

Exterior changes include a reshaped front bumper and a sharper air intake, which is taller than one fitted on the conventional Tucson for a more dynamic look.

At the rear, there’s an aerodynamic spoiler, large diffuser and twin-tip exhausts. All cars sit on 19-inch wheels with a geometric pattern mirroring that applied to the car’s grille.

Both the conventional hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains use a 1.6-litre petrol engine.

The hybrid links this to a 1.49kWh battery, while the PHEV uses a much larger 13.8kWh battery for an electric-only range of up to 38 miles and low CO2 emissions of just 31g/km.

Prices for the N Line models start from £34,900.

It brings a wide range of standard equipment above the styling tweaks including leather and suede seat trim, dual-zone climate control and LED headlights.

Inside, there’s a 10.25-inch infotainment screen with satellite navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, alongside a 10.25-inch display ahead of the driver.

Buyers can also upgrade to N Line S trim which adds three-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof and adaptive cruise control – among other features. These higher-spec cars cost from £36,820.

Both the N Line and N Line S trim feature a variety of safety assistance systems including downhill brake control, driver attention warning and forward collision avoidance assist, among other features.