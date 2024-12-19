Staff facing uncertain festive period as Sytner closes 15-year-old Audi dealership

Sytner has announced the closure of its Audi showroom in Bradford, leaving staff facing an uncertain festive period.

The dealer group confirmed the news, following weeks of rumours, in a message posted on its website earlier this week.

The brief notice to customers went live on Monday (Dec 16), reading ‘We’re closed. We regret to inform you that Bradford Audi has permanently closed. Please find our alternative dealerships listed below.’

The Telegraph and Argus reports that staff were only made aware of the closure at lunchtime, on the same day as the message going online.

The paper added that a skeleton staff will remain in place for the time being in order to handle the closure and deal with existing enquiries.

They have also been told to reject all new enquiries, in light of the closure.

The news means that staff have been left in the lurch, just days before Christmas, but fellow dealer group JCT600 has already offered to help.

The Bradford-based Car Dealer Top 100 firm posted on social media: ‘It’s been extremely sad to hear the recent news about the closure of Bradford Audi.

‘For anyone facing redundancy or is open to work following these closures, we’ve got a range of positions available across Yorkshire, Lincolnshire, Derbyshire, and the North East with Technician vacancies, as well as opportunities in Aftersales, Sales, Marketing, Customer Service and more.’

The Audi dealership is the latest showroom to shut in Bradford, following the closure of Citroen and Mercedes sites in recent times.

Murmurs that the news was on its way first arose last month, but staff at the site said that any talk of closure was down to ‘vicious rumours’.

The site, on Canal Road, Bradford first opened back in 2008 and was operational for 15 years.

Car Dealer has approached Sytner for comment.