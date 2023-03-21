Stay agile with wholesale stock funding

When you consider the headwinds the sector faces today, it’s no surprise there are a number of questions surrounding the future of the automotive market.

While we cannot predict what the future holds, in times of uncertainty it’s vital for businesses to remain agile and build strong foundations.

Being able to find where the best used stock is, and be able to buy it, regardless of the source, not only helps you tackle supply issues but also gives you more options to reduce the likelihood of overpaying for the vehicles you need.

For this reason, I believe for most dealers having a flexible non-captive funding line, such as the likes provided by NextGear Capital, is key.

Free up cashflow

Wholesale funding can be an essential part of a dealer’s toolkit by freeing up vital cash in your business to be saved or invested elsewhere.

Fundamentally, it gives you the ability to buy more stock without dipping into your own resources, freeing up money to invest in other ways such as your facilities, people, or marketing.

This can have a transformational effect for some dealers.

We often see dealers who partner with us quickly start selling 10/20/30 per cent more vehicles than before.

Of course, not every business is looking to grow at such a rate and in those cases those cash reserves can provide stability during uncertain economic times.

Choose where to buy and how