Stellantis &You dealer group expands operations with Vauxhall showroom in Birmingham

Stellantis UK has acquired a Vauxhall dealership in Birmingham, the carmaker has announced.

The former Lookers showroom, located on Bristol Road in Selly Oak, is now open with the majority of the team retained, said Stellantis.

The site is now known as Stellantis &You Birmingham South, and is part of Stellantis UK’s own dealer group. It’s also the first Stellantis &You Vauxhall dealership outside of London.

The acquisition comes as Stellantis is focusing on expanding its ‘multi-franchise’ operations.

In April, it added Fiat and Abarth to its flagship multi-franchise site on Chiswick High Road, London. The last time the two Italian brands were represented in central London was in 2021 at a Motor Village site in Wigmore Street, Mayfair.

Stellantis &You UK currently has 24 Peugeot, 17 Citroen, five DS, five Vauxhall, three Fiat and three Abarth new car franchise dealers, and five Distrigo Hubs in 33 locations in its portfolio.

The acquisition comes as Stellantis &You celebrates its first anniversary of its name change. The manufacturer-owned dealer group had earlier been known as Robins & Day by Stellantis &You UK, and for decades simply as Robins & Day.

Commenting on the new Vauxhall site, Angela Shepherd, Stellantis &You UK chief executive, said: ‘I’m thrilled that Stellantis &You will be representing Vauxhall in Birmingham. The product line up continues to expand offering a choice for all car and van buyers.

‘We have a fantastic team already on site that we welcome into the Stellantis &You family. Our focus remains on providing the right vehicle, supporting all maintenance needs and providing excellent customer service.’

Vauxhall MD James Taylor said: ‘It is great to see the Vauxhall retailer in Birmingham South becoming part of the Stellantis &You network.

‘We look forward to continuing to offer their customers accessible and affordable electric vehicles, with electric versions of the new Corsa, Mokka and Astra available at the same monthly price – or less – as equivalent petrol versions.’