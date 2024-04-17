Stellantis brings Fiat and Abarth back to London after four-year gap with Chiswick showroom

Stellantis has opened a new Fiat and Abarth showroom in London.

The Chiswick High Road dealership marks the brands’ return to the capital, after leaving the Motor Village site in Wigmore Street, Mayfair, in 2021, and comes on the heels of the launch of the new Fiat 600 and Abarth 500e.

It’ll see the full range available to test-drive, and is part of an ambitious expansion plan for the Fiat and Abarth retail network, said Stellantis, with the total number of dealerships set to rise by nearly a third from 76 to 100 this year.

The flagship Stellantis &You West London site was upgraded with a £14.5m investment in 2020 that saw the Peugeot, Citroen and DS brands brought together when they were part of Groupe PSA.

Stellantis said it’ll now give Londoners a chance to enjoy a taste of ‘La Dolce Vita’.

The Fiat and Abarth space on the ground floor of the four-storey building boasts state-of-the-art facilities, including EV charging points, a 12-bay workshop plus two MOT bays.

Meanwhile, a parts hub, fleet and business centre, plus more aftersales facilities are nearby in Brentford.

Damien Dally, the managing director of Fiat and Abarth, said: ‘The return to London of Fiat and Abarth is an important development for our brand, and the Chiswick location is perfect for us.

‘Our product range is growing quickly, with the Fiat 600 and Abarth 500e now sitting alongside the ever-popular Fiat 500 in our growing product line-up.

‘With the Abarth 600e coming later in the year and more exciting product news only a few months away, this is the perfect time for the brand to be back in the capital.

‘As always with Fiat, we try to add a touch of Dolce Vita to people’s lives and look forward to doing just that at the Stellantis &You West London showroom.’