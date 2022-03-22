Stratstone’s flagship Jaguar Land Rover dealership in Mayfair to undergo major redevelopment

Luxury dealer group Stratstone has announced that its flagship Jaguar Land Rover showroom in Mayfair is to undergo a significant refurbishment.

The West London site is to be subject to a sizeable investment to provide a variety of bespoke and exclusive feature under JLR’s new ‘Modern Luxury’ design philosophy.

As the UK’s first dealership to represent this concept, Stratstone Jaguar Land Rover Mayfair will offer customers an ‘unrivalled experience’ using the latest technology and a unique interior design.

As part of the refurbishment, digital art and content screens will be seamlessly integrated to create the perfect space to showcase everything Jaguar Land Rover.

Private consultation areas will allow customers to configure their vehicle using the latest audiovisual technology, whilst operational procedures will also be enhanced courtesy of a remodelled associate area.

As a dedicated SV Centre, an SV lounge will also be constructed dedicated to Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) and Special Vehicle Rating (SVR) appointments.

Trevor Fussey, Stratstone managing director, said: ‘We are delighted to be one of the first in the world to offer the Jaguar Land Rover modern design philosophy at our Mayfair location.

‘Each element of the design has been meticulously rethought, enabling us to maximise interior space whilst maintaining an enticing atmosphere.

‘The Modern Luxury refurbishment highlights Stratstone’s desire to provide our customers with a bespoke service of the highest standard.’

Stratstone of Mayfair is an official Jaguar Land Rover retailer and is home to a suite of services including new and approved used vehicle sales, as well as a superb service department for vehicle maintenance.

Jaguar Land Rover Mayfair will operate out of the neighbouring 18 Berkeley Street location for the duration of the refurbishment.