Stuart Mustoe appointed CEO of TrustFord as part of major leadership reshuffle

TrustFord has confirmed the appointment of a new CEO as part of a major reshuffle of its senior leadership team.

The position is to be filled on a full-time basis by Stuart Mustoe, who currently hold the position of finance director at the dealer group.

He has been working as acting chair and CEO since former boss, the late Stuart Foulds, retired early last year.

Mustoe has been with TrustFord since 1997, when he joined as a trainee accountant, and has spent the last 26 years climbing the ladder at the outfit.

He has sat on the board of directors since 2013, when he was first appointed as finance director.

He officially began his new role last Wednesday (March 1).

Commenting on his appointment, Mustoe, said: ‘It has been my privilege to lead the team over recent months and I am delighted to have been formally appointed as TrustFord’s CEO.

‘I look forward to working alongside the leadership team as we lead TrustFord through the business’ strategy for growth.’

Elsewhere, the role of chair will be filled by Jon Williams, who is currently VP of sales at Ford of Europe.

The reshuffle also sees Shaun Glanville join the business as chief financial officer.

Glanville brings more than three decades of experience to TrustFord and most recently held the title of controller profits and operations, at Ford of Europe.

He has also been a non-Executive Director on the TrustFord Board for the past three years.

Announcing the changes to TrustFord’s senior team, chairman Williams said: ‘I would like to congratulate Stuart Mustoe who has done a great job leading the team in recent months and I’m looking forward to working even more closely with TrustFord in my new role as chair of the group.’

