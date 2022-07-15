Log in

Former TrustFord boss Stuart Foulds dies suddenly just months into his retirement

  • Ex-CEO and chairman of TrustFord has died just weeks after heart surgery
  • Stuart Foulds retired from the posts at the beginning of 2022
  • He was only 67 when he died

Time 12:05 pm, July 15, 2022

Former TrustFord chief executive and chairman Stuart Foulds has died suddenly.

Foulds, who would have turned 68 next month, only retired from the company at the beginning of this year, having taken on the roles in July 2017.

However, he died yesterday (Jul 14) after undergoing an operation following a heart attack some weeks ago.

At the time of his retirement, he said: ‘It has been my privilege to work with an incredible team and lead the business to new heights.

‘I would like to thank everyone for their support and contribution to the business’s success during my tenure and wish everyone the very best for what I am sure is a great future.’

Foulds appeared on Car Dealer Live last August in which he spoke about TrustFord’s latest results and future expectations.

Stuart Foulds has died suddenly at the age of 67

He had a long history in the industry, going back more than 40 years, and was the longest-standing member of the Ford Dealer Council.

Before coming to TrustFord, Foulds worked for Pendragon, heading up the Evans Halshaw Ford Group for 20 years, and prior to that was operations director for the John Martin Group in Scotland.

TrustFord is the trading name of Ford Retail and is the world’s largest Ford dealer group.

