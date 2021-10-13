Sub-prime Finance Provider of the Year – Car Dealer Power 2021

Selling a car is often not an easy thing, particularly when you might have found the right buyer for a car but the deal isn’t quite stacking up for them.

That’s why having a top sub-prime lender can change the fortunes of a dealership.

First Response Finance has continued its winning streak in this category, with dealers praising the company for its fast payouts and always putting the dealer first.

Jonathan Such, head of sales at First Response, said: ‘We’re really pleased at First Response. It’s actually the seventh time we’ve won this award.

‘I think sometimes it’s very easy to think you’re doing a good job internally, but when you go externally and speak to our dealer partners then awards like this do highlight that we’re doing a good job.

‘We’d like to think that everything we do is focussed around the dealers. We are exclusive to car dealers.’

Dealers voted for First Response because of the great service they provide, and being able to pick up the phone to someone in the team makes a huge difference.

Such said: ‘Our ethos is really people, service, profit and we do put a lot of emphasis on the service.

‘We’re always looking to tweak things so we can make our technology better for dealers, making it really easy for them to transact with us and pick the phone up to us, which again we think is quite unique.’

You can hear what First Response had to say about the win by watching the video above.