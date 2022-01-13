Log in
Subaru Forester Jan 2022 via PASubaru Forester Jan 2022 via PA

Subaru adds tech and safety equipment to Forester e-Boxer and tweaks its design

  • Hybrid compact crossover SUV boasts three extra safety features
  • Grille, headlights and fog lights have all been given a rethink
  • Ride and handling are improved as well
  • Eight-inch navigation screen incorporates Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Time 8 mins ago

Subaru has updated its Forester e-Boxer, giving it new safety features and enhanced driving dynamics.

The Forester itself has proved to be one of the Japanese firm’s most popular models, having been on sale for 25 years and shifting more than 357,000 units in Europe and 4.5m globally.

It’s now been updated for 2022, incorporating the fourth generation of Subaru’s EyeSight driver assistance technology, bringing 11 safety functions.

Three new ones have been added – automatic emergency steering, adaptive cruise control and lane departure prevention – boosting the vehicle’s safety levels further.

The exterior has a newly designed grille, refreshed headlights plus updated fog lights. Three new colours – Cascade Green Silica, Brilliant Bronze Metallic and Autumn Green Metallic – are now available as well.

Sitting on Subaru’s Global Platform, the Forester now benefits from improved coil springs and dampers at the front and back, to help improve its ride and handling.

The compact crossover SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine mated to an electric motor.

Different modes tailor how the powertrain works, with the electric motor being used for low-speed driving up to 25mph.

At medium speeds, the electric and petrol motors combine, and the engine is used at higher speeds while also charging the car’s battery.

The Forester’s go-anywhere ability has been retained courtesy of 220mm of ground clearance plus full-time all-wheel-drive.

Its X-Mode off-road settings have been improved as well, to help when driving in all manner of conditions. A towing capacity of 1,870kg is offered, too.

Inside, there’s an eight-inch navigation screen incorporating Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while its 509-litre boot can be expanded to 1,779 litres by folding down the rear seats.

Pricing is yet to be confirmed.

