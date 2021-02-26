Subaru UK has appointed three new dealers and says seven more franchised retail sites are poised to join its network during the first six months of this year.

It is part of plans to restructure and expand its UK network, with at least 15 new franchises being added, although others will be shed, which Subaru said was crucial to help increase its sales growth.

The three confirmed appointments are Livery Dole in Exeter, Tees Valley in Darlington, and Ullswater Road Garage in Penrith.

New models are due to be launched and full-electric drivetrains are on the way, too.

No details were available about which dealerships were being shed, although Car Dealer has asked for a comment.

However, Subaru UK managing director John Hurtig said: ‘We’re delighted to be welcoming new dealerships into our network as we deliver our short-term and long-term plans to enhance our sales in the UK.

‘We have a five-year roadmap of new products coming to the UK, and with ambitious sales targets for the next couple of years, we are welcoming new enterprising dealerships who are up for the challenge and are ready to join our exciting journey over the coming years.

‘With the ever-increasing demands from the European marketplace, it is great to see our product roadmap will meet and exceed the wants and needs of UK consumers.

‘Subaru’s core strengths of safety, capability and reliability produce SUVs and crossovers that are perfect for active lifestyles or everyday commutes.’

He added that many of the new franchisees were ‘well-established and widely recognised names’, with experience that would ‘add great value to our business’.

Hurtig appeared on Car Dealer Live last October, where he told Car Dealer founder James Baggott the brand had a bright future.