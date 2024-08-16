Sun Motors launches with aim of shaking up UK’s car-buying and financing landscape

A new car listing and financing platform has been launched by national daily newspaper The Sun working with a consortium of motoring industry experts.

Sun Motors, whose focus will be on quality vetted and trusted dealerships, is a strategic joint venture between The Sun and the Motor Genius Group, aiming ‘to redefine the car-buying and financing landscape in the UK by offering a trusted marketplace for quality used car transactions’.

It’ll combine The Sun’s extensive market penetration with the group’s industry expertise and the hope of the duo is that Sun Motors will become ‘the go-to platform for consumers and dealers alike’.

Motor Genius Group is a start-up that comprises Nick McDonald and Jon Rix from The Compliance Guys; Alastair Campbell, UK director of MarketCheck; Jonathan Seaman, MD of motorsales.ai; Richard Hoggart, CEO of DSG Group, and Jane McBeth, director of Media Addict.

Seaman will be talking about the new advertising platform on today’s Car Dealer Podcast, but ahead of the recording, he said: ‘This isn’t just another marketplace. We’ve developed the ultimate car-buying and dealer-managing platform.

‘Our suite of technology tools is literally game-changing, providing dealers with advanced solutions to optimise every aspect of their business.

‘By connecting dealerships with The Sun’s audience, which will account for 79% of vehicle expenditure in the UK over the next two years, we’re ensuring unparalleled reach and engagement.’

Terry Heath, director of response for The Sun’s publisher News UK, added: ‘We are thrilled to introduce Sun Motors, a platform designed to bring transparency, trust and innovation to the car-buying and financing process.

‘Our collaboration with the consortium of industry experts at the Motor Genius Group ensures that both consumers and dealers will benefit from a seamless and integrated experience.’

Sun Motors said dealers will be able to access ‘industry-leading finance commissions’.

Hoggart added: ‘We’re offering a seamless digital finance journey for the consumer, and this is a fantastic opportunity for dealerships to enhance their finance penetration and increase profitability.’

The Motor Genius Group also plans to form a focus group of car dealers to help drive the direction of the platform and ensure that it meets the industry’s evolving needs.

Car dealers will soon be able to request exclusive early access to Sun Motors, with top access offering special incentives for early adopters.

Main image via Sun Motors