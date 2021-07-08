Superminis and hatchbacks replace SUVs as AA Cars’ most-searched used vehicles

Motorists are moving away from SUVs in favour of superminis and hatchbacks, new search data by AA Cars has shown.

The Ford Fiesta was the most searched-for vehicle on its used car site in the first six months of 2021.

If the Fiesta maintains its current position to the end of the year, it will be the most popular car among AA Cars users for the seventh year in a row.

Other smaller vehicles in the top 10 include the Fiat 500, Audi A1, VW Golf and VW Polo. There were also places for the Ford Focus and the Audi A3.

They are joined by two vans in the form of the VW Transporter and Ford Transit.

Their presence in the top 10 is thought to be connected to the hike in online shopping during the pandemic.

SUVs such as the Nissan Qashqai traditionally feature prominently in AA Cars’ rankings of the most popular vehicles on the platform. However, they are largely missing in 2021 in favour of superminis and hatchbacks.

The shift points towards higher demand for smaller, affordable cars among commuters opting to drive rather than take public transport.

James Fairclough, CEO of AA Cars, said: ‘Many people have made changes to their lifestyle and home during the pandemic, and these adjustments appear to stretch to the cars on the drive.

‘Smaller cars suited to city driving and an economical commute seem to be the new favourites among drivers, and the SUV is almost nowhere to be found on our list of the most popular cars of the year so far.

‘We continue to see high demand across the used car market, and the wide choice and affordability of second-hand cars has been a big draw.’

The full top 10 is below:

1. Ford Fiesta

2. Volkswagen Transporter

3. Ford Focus

4. Volkswagen Polo

5. Volkswagen Golf

6. Ford Kuga

7. Audi A1

8. Audi A3

9. Ford Transit

10. Fiat 500