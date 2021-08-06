Swansway Group breaks ground on £9m Volkswagen showroom in Oldham that will mean more jobs

Swansway Group has started work on a £9m state-of-the-art development of a new Volkswagen car and commercial vehicle dealership in Oldham that will bring a jobs boost.

The group bought the Chadderton Way site in October 2020, and directors Peter and John Smyth were on hand to break ground at a ‘Golden Shovel’ event.

Swansway, which is owned and operated by the Smyth family, brought in the architects Pulmann Associates to work on the project – continuing an association that stretches back to 1978 and Swansway’s forebear the Radcliffe Road Garage Group.

Since then, Pulmann has supported Swansway on almost all its building projects, from ongoing repairs and improvements to building new facilities, such as the Stafford Land Rover and Swansway Jaguar Crewe showrooms.

The proposed development is expected to take more than 12 months to complete, opening in late 2022 and replacing the Oldham Volkswagen showroom in Manchester Road, which focuses purely on selling cars.

David Smyth said: ‘It’s always a great pleasure to work with Pulmann Associates as they really understand our intentions to only deliver the very best whenever we undertake a new project.

‘And over the years they have been a great resource for us in helping us maximise the potential of our portfolio of property investments.

‘Integrity and reliability underpin everything they do, which makes them very rewarding to work with.’

He added: ‘This latest project in Oldham is very exciting as it is a prime location and we hope that we will be able to realise our plans to develop it to the very highest standard.

‘Our expectation is that this will be a very welcome addition to the Oldham community, bringing both jobs and customers to the local area.

‘And as a family business, we are very proud to be helping Oldham on its journey to realising its full potential.’

Pulmann Associates director Peter Czajkowskyj, who is Oldham-born and based, said: ‘We have always welcomed the relationship with Swansway.

‘They have a standard level above the expected and they always provide the right amount of redevelopment and finance to support their ambitions.

‘When Swansway commence a project, we know it is going to be dynamic and completed with real polish, which is great for everyone involved.’

He added: ‘The proposed redevelopment of the Chadderton Way site in Oldham to a brand-new Volkswagen commercial vehicles and passenger cars destination is very special to me, as someone who lives in Oldham.

‘This project will complete the Gateway Road area with a really pleasing mix of retail, commercial and residential buildings, which is a superb formula for creating a modern, thriving community.’

Pictured from left are Pulmann Associates director Peter Czajkowskyj, John Gale from Volkswagen Group, Swansway directors Peter and John Smyth, Oldham Volkswagen brand manager Gary Wood, and Ross Bull from Volkswagen Group